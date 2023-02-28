Finding Comfort in Your Vacation Rental

Photo by Rafael Cisneros Méndez on Unsplash

EAST COAST - Traveling can make some people anxious because your home feels a certain way, you know all the local TV channels, and everything feels cozy. But when traveling, you should be able to see it as a "home away from home." Just because your renting, you should feel at home, and your family may find that your prospective rental may offer a few perks that make it all worth your stay.

3 Things You Should Always Look For In A Vacation Rental

When planning your next trip, have a few ideas in mind of what you want and what your lodging should provide.

Here are three things that should be near the top of your list:

1. Provides the Basics – Does it offer the basic amenities you and your family are looking for. Each family has its own way of defining the basics, so families need to get together & figure out what they feel they need and see what places offer those things. Do you need a full kitchen? Are mountain views necessary? How many bathrooms are essential? It is a simple idea, but this little detail can fall through the cracks because it is so crucial. As part of your research, compare rental properties &, most importantly, make a few calls.

2. Proximity to the Actual Vacation - Your vacation is the reason for traveling; getting to the fun stuff can sometimes be less fun because your lodging is too far from the hub of activity. It may be too far to walk, which means you will have to think about renting transportation. Your time is precious, and you have worked hard to earn this time off for your loved ones; don't spend it hoofing it the entire trip & wearing yourself out.

3. Safety - No one likes to think about what could go wrong during their vacation. Still, it is essential to considerwalking how your vacation rental property provides a safe environment. If a property deals with out-of-town visitors regularly, it would be ne'er-do-wells know that visitors can often travel with cash. Does your rental have a safe place for any valuables? When it comes to amenities such as a pool, is there a lifeguard on duty? Is there a first-aid kit available in your rental for general bumps & bruises that can happen? Be sure to research online ratings and reviews from previous visitors and see what they have to say. What's more, put together a checklist of essential safety items & talk directly to property employees.

It is always important to remember that you need to do your homework when choosing your vacation rental. Choosing the right place to stay and call your "home away from home" is key to everyone's happiness. Vacations are times to make lifelong memories. You don't want a horrible lodging experience to serve as the one thing that ruined it.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.