5 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Oklahoma City

Photo by Jennifer Schmidt on Unsplash

OKLAHOMA - and For all you visitors to the state, there are a few places you will want to try in downtown Oklahoma City. These restaurants offer a wide array of dishes and drinks and will surely have something to satisfy even the most adventurous foodie.

Where to Eat in Downtown Oklahoma City

Cafe Do Brasil

Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.

Stella Modern Italian Cuisine

Stella Modern Italian Cuisine is an Italian restaurant located in the Midtown area of Oklahoma City. The menu features fresh, seasonal items. The menu changes each quarter with a focus on local ingredients and Roman-style pizzas. It is open for lunch and dinner and offers delivery in the Midtown area. Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere at Stella during the day, but the restaurant has a more quaint, quiet ambiance at night. This restaurant serves a variety of entrees, including salads, soups, pizzas, and pasta dishes.

Bar Cicchetti

There's a new Bar Cicchetti in town. This is the latest addition to a rapidly growing downtown district that boasts many other eateries. As a full-service restaurant, Bar Cicchetti will provide a taste of NYC paired with the comforts of home. The menu features a bevy of tapas-style dishes that can be enjoyed on the run or as part of a full meal. While the menu is a bit pricey, it is a quality addition to a thriving culinary district. This is the place to be if you're looking for the best of the best. It's a cinch to find a table on any given night.

Kitchen No 324

Kitchen No 324 is a craft bakery and cafe focusing on comfort food classics with a modern twist. It is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The food is delicious, and the service is top-notch. As for the coffee, Kitchen 324 serves an array of curated coffees. In addition to the good ol' fashion coffees, the restaurant also serves a cocktail menu that is second to none. One drink that stands out is the Green Good Morning Juice, a freshly squeezed juice containing green apples, lemon, mint, and pear. There is also a full bar. Despite its upscale decor, and is very inviting.

Packard’s Restaurant

In the historic Packard Building in Oklahoma City, Packard's Restaurant offers American and farm-to-table cuisine in a casual, friendly atmosphere. Its menu is inspired by local ingredients and prepared with a focus on healthy, seasonal meals. The restaurant offers a wide selection of dishes, from burgers to seafood and pasta to salads. During the night, the restaurant becomes an intimate low-light eatery. In addition to its dining room, the restaurant features a few-sided bars and an outside deck area where customers can choose from craft cocktails, beers, and wine. The restaurant also offers a seasonal veggie and cheese board.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.