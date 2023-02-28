5 of Our Favorite New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

Photo by Ball Park Brandon Unsplash

NEW JERSEY - Whether you are in New Jersey or out of state, there are plenty of places where you can stop and enjoy a good old-fashioned hot dog. Here are some of the best places to get yours in New Jersey.

Hot Dog Johnny's in Belvidere, NJ

Located in Buttzville, New Jersey, Hot Dog Johnny's has a lot to offer its customers. There are plenty of outdoor seating options and a beautiful view of the Pequest River. It's also an excellent place for families to dine together. The stand has been featured in many major newspapers across the country.

Hot Dog Johnny's is a roadside stand that opened in 1944. It was established by John Kovalsky, who dreamed of providing the best food services possible. He was a day laborer who worked at a coal mine during the day and operated the stand at night. He earned the nickname "Hot Dog Johnny" because of his work ethic. He believed that working hard would bring an honest living.

The menu at Hot Dog Johnny's is pretty simple. The standard hot dog comes with a soft bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions. There are some classic toppings, such as sliced onions and deep-fried peppers. They also serve root beer and buttermilk.

WindMill Hot Dogs in Belmar, NJ

Whether you are a longtime fan or just visiting for the first time, the WindMill is a hot dog joint you should check out. The best part is they have a few locations in the New Jersey area. In addition to Belmar, you can find WindMill restaurants in North Long Branch, West Long Branch, Red Bank, and Asbury Park.

Although they might not be the cheapest, WindMill's hot dogs are one of the best. They are delicious, and the best part is they are made in-house. This is a massive plus for a fast-food joint and only adds to the restaurant's charm. Their prices are reasonable, and the staff is friendly and efficient.

The WindMill's menu is extensive, and you will be satisfied if you are in the mood for a hearty meal. The menu features the standard fare and some less traditional items, such as burgers, gyros, and tacos.

Destination Dogs in New Brunswick, NJ

Located on Spring Street in New Brunswick, Destination Dogs is a hot dog and sausage joint with a big heart. The restaurant serves various gastronomic delights, including duck fat fries and adult beverages. Aside from the aforementioned smorgasbord, the restaurant boasts a full bar and ample street parking. Its second location in Philadelphia opened in 2016.

Michael and Amy Scher founded the aforementioned restaurant in 2006, and it is a perennial favorite among locals and tourists alike. Its menu features some of the best burgers, chowder, and chili dogs in the tri-state area. Aside from the usual suspects, the aforementioned establishment serves up a wide variety of specialty burgers, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, all of which are served with a sultry swagger.

Jersey Dog in Newton, NJ

Known as one of the best roadside attractions in New Jersey, Hot Dog Johnny's has been in Buttzville since 1944. The restaurant serves the "Jersey Dog," a deep-fried hot dog served with various toppings. Some popular choices include dill pickle, raw onions, and mustard. The establishment also sells birch beer.

G&G Hot Dogs in Red Bank, NJ

Located in the heart of Red Bank, NJ, G&G Hot Dogs has served hungry passersby at the town's train station for over 50 years. In addition to offering the best hot dogs, this family-run establishment also serves other nifty items, such as Italian sausage and meatballs. The best part is that the menu is reasonably priced, and the service is fast.

The food truck also offers takeout, though not many people can pick up hot dogs on the go. For a reasonable price, you can get a traditional pork/beef sausage, a cheeseburger, or a chili dog, all topped with your choice of toppings. A hot dog with all the toppings. However, if you're looking for a more casual meal, Nathan's Famous Cafe in Red Bank, NJ, is a more than adequate choice.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

