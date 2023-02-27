Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Virginia Beach

Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Whether you are looking for a great place to eat lunch or dinner, you must try several restaurants in Virginia Beach. These include The Back Deck, IL Giardino Ristorante, Steinhilber's Restaurant, and The Porch on Long Creek.

The Back Deck in Virginia Beach

Whether you are looking for a fun night out or a laid-back meal, there are many great Virginia Beach restaurants. These local eateries use local ingredients to create meals that satisfy them. The Back Deck is a local hangout known for its excellent seafood. This seafood restaurant features a wrap-around deck that is perfect for entertaining. Guests can enjoy their favorite drinks while catching the sun rising over Lynnhaven Inlet. The menu changes daily but is usually filled with seafood that is sustainably caught in Virginia. The Back Deck also offers fish tacos. These are made with a mix of raw seafood served with tortillas. These tacos are popular among locals and visitors. The restaurant also offers a full bar.

Steinhilber’s Restaurant in Virgina Beach

Whether you're looking for a place to grab a drink or a meal with the family, there are plenty of restaurants in Virginia Beach to choose from. But if you want a place that offers some of the best seafood in the area, Steinhilber's Restaurant is one you should check out. Steinhilber's Restaurant is a family-owned establishment that has been serving seafood since 1939. They offer a variety of dishes, including jumbo fantail fried shrimp, seafood specialties, and a full bar. They also have a kid-friendly menu.

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach

Located in the heart of Virginia Beach, Tautog's is more than a restaurant. It's the type of place where you could happily spend the night if you had to. You can also order carry-out or take advantage of the free parking lots. The food is, of course, delicious, but Tautog's is more than just great seafood. In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.

IL Giardino Ristorante in Virgina Beach

Located on Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, Il Giardino Ristorante is one of the best Italian restaurants in Virginia Beach. It serves a variety of dishes and a full bar. They also have a great wine selection. Their menu includes pizzas, entrees, and desserts. Il Giardino Ristorante serves authentic Italian food, including pizzas, entrees, pasta, and seafood. They also offer healthy options. The menu includes calamari fritti, penne ala vodka, and pizza primavera. They also have chocolate cakes, NY-style cheesecake, and tiramisu. The dining room is comfortable and cozy, and the wine menu is extensive. They also have live music during the summer.

The Porch on Long Creek in Virginia Beach

Located in Virginia Beach on Long Creek, The Porch on Long Creek is a must-try restaurant for those who love coastal fare. The restaurant opened two months ago in a former One Fish Two Fish space in the Hampton Roads region. It offers a mix of American coastal food with a splash of modern decor. It's a great place for a date or a night out with friends. The Porch on Long Creek is open for lunch and dinner. It's the best place to catch a sunset and enjoy the view of Long Creek. The restaurant serves seafood, sushi, and more. The food is reasonably priced. The Porch has a wide selection of cocktails and a good coffee selection. The restaurant also offers takeout and delivery.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.