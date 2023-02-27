5 of Our Favorite Lobster Roll Spots in Maine

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

MAINE - Whether you are in Maine or just looking for a great place to go and get some fresh lobster rolls, there are several great options in the state. We have compiled a list of some of the state's best places to eat lobster rolls.

Where to Find The Best Lobster Roll's in Maine

1. Red’s Eats in Wiscasset

Located on the famous coastal Route 1 in Wiscasset, Maine, Red's Eats is a well-known seafood restaurant. This restaurant opened in the late 1930s in Boothbay and moved to Wiscasset in 1954. The restaurant has had several owners over the years, but a family-run business remains the heart of Red's Eats. The lobster roll at Red's Eats is a favorite among seafood lovers. The lobster roll is a delicious sandwich made with fresh meat, butter, and New England buns. However, the lobster roll isn't the only thing on the menu. The shack also offers lobster dogs, scallops, and fried clams.

2. The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport

The Clam Shack is located in Kennebunkport, Maine, And offers the best lobster rolls in New England. Situated on the waterfront, the Clam Shack has been a Kennebunkport staple for over 50 years. The restaurant has received culinary accolades from national magazines and television shows, including Food & Wine Magazine, which named it "America's Best Lobster Rolls."

When you visit The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, you will be served a lobster roll on a toasted bun, dressed with mayo and a lemon wedge. You can also choose between mayonnaise and butter. The Clam Shack offers a variety of fried seafood dishes, including clam chowder, fried shrimp, lobster rolls, and shrimp and lobster tacos. The seafood market is next door, so customers can order whole lobster dinners to enjoy at home.

3. Five Islands Lobster Co. In Georgetown

Located on the fishing village island of Georgetown, ME, the Five Islands Lobster Co is not your average lobster joint. The restaurant combines a lobster shack, an ice cream stand, and a restaurant. With a nautical theme and great views, this is one of the best places to dine in the state. The menu is small, but the lobster is the show's star. The best part is that you get to eat it at your leisure. You can also order a slew of steaming hot and juicy clams, and the seafood broth makes the whole experience more memorable.

4. Warren’s Lobster House In Kittery

Located on the shores of the southern Maine coast, Warren's Lobster House is a staple in the area, offering a wide array of seafood and other seaside delights. Aside from the menu, Warren's Lobster House also has a full-service bakery and a 200-foot boat dock.

The name of the game at Warren's Lobster House is to offer the finest seafood at reasonable prices. They also have an impressive menu, including a few regional specialties and beef dishes. The house specialty is a lobster of the day, but they have more than 50 soup and salad selections. Warren's Lobster House has one of the best views in town, with its knotty pine dining room looking out over the Piscataqua River. Aside from the restaurant, you can view the river from their deck.

5. Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland ME

Located on Middle Street, just north of the Old Port, Eventide Oyster Co. serves delicious lobster rolls. They do it on a homemade split-top steamed bun with brown butter. They also offer takeout and delivery. Eventide has received national recognition for its seafood and oysters. The bar features oysters from the Gulf of Maine and nearby areas and shellfish. The bar also features creative accompaniments like hollandaise. The seafood at Eventide is primarily fresh. Besides oysters, they also offer buttermilk fried chicken, buttermilk fried pork, and a variety of seafood. They also have a clambake option.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.