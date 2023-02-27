5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

Photo by Frederick Medina on Unsplash

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular and those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton.

Happy Dog in Cleveland

The Happy Dog is known for its tasty dogs but it is not just about the dogs. The bar's ambiance captures the true Cleveland feel. The space looks like an old corner bar, but its eclectic atmosphere and craft beer list make it a popular spot for locals of all ages. The Happy Dog offers more than 75 different beers, including local favorites and imported brews. The menu is diverse, too, with tater tots and fries and over 40 toppings to choose from. The bar also has a full bar, with various beers on tap. It started as a band venue but has expanded into other forms of entertainment. It has hosted classical music, comedy shows, and guest lectures. 5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor

If you love Hot Dogs and American cuisine, you'll want to check out Scooter's World Famous Daw G House in Mentor, Ohio. Located near Mentor Headlands Beach, it was formerly a filling station and auto repair shop and has since been converted into an edgy eatery. Founded in 1999 by Scott and Diane Hagara, the Daw G House has been a popular Mentor destination for over two decades. Scooter's World Famous Daw G House in Mentor, Ohio, is a family-owned and operated business that has won acclaim for its food and service. Known for its delicious hotdogs, Scooter's has also earned local attention for its unique ice cream treats. The restaurant has received multiple top ratings on Fox8's "Hotlist." Whether you're looking for an amazing hotdog or a sweet treat, you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for at Scooters. 9600 Blackbrook Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace in Columbus

This casual restaurant features Franks with unusual toppings. Its unpretentious atmosphere sets the mood for a fun night. The owners take great pride in the quality of the food, and they have made it an experience that can't be missed. The menu changes regularly, with unusual Franks available at all times of the day. You'll love Dirty Frank's if you're in the Columbus area and looking for a great hot dog. Located just a few blocks from the Capitol, this restaurant is easily accessible from downtown Columbus. In addition to the hot dogs, Dirty Frank's also offers tasty toppings and a selection of local beers. Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace has dozens of different options for you to choose from. Their famous "T Dog" features sriracha mustard, roasted red peppers, bacon bits, and sharp cheddar. You can also choose an extra meaty "Whoa Nellie" topped with beef brisket and barbeque sauce. 248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215

Zombie Dogz in Dayton

The Zombie Dogz is located just outside the lower racing area at Dayton Raceway. It features a full-service restaurant, a full-service bar, and over 1,000 video lottery terminals. In addition, there is a gaming patio and more than 150 games to play. Guests can also enjoy simulcast horse races and live harness racing. The Skybox Sports Bar is a full-service restaurant that overlooks the gaming floor. In addition to providing delicious gourmet hot dogs, Zombie Dogz offers homemade side dishes. The restaurant aims to provide quality food and create lasting customer relationships. The food truck has also opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which is located near the University of Dayton. The restaurant has received positive reviews and was named Ohio's Best Food Truck. It also ranked second in Mobile Cuisine's 2016 Hot Dog Vendor of the Year poll. 777 Hollywood Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414

Tony Packo's in Toledo

The famous Tony Packo's has been in business for 77 years. It's so famous that a fictional cross-dressing Klinger from the TV show MASH discovered it. Today, the restaurant has three locations in Toledo. There's also a commissary on site, which prepares 1,800 pounds of sausage per week. The meat is locally sourced and used in many classic dishes. The menu has remained relatively unchanged over the years. It features traditional family recipes and simple selections. Tony Packo's is a landmark that has long served Toledo residents. Famous for its fried pickles, chicken paprikash, and other traditional favorites, this restaurant has been a popular destination for travelers and celebrities. A visit to the restaurant is practically a rite of passage for those who visit Toledo. 1902 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.