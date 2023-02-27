Exploring Florida's "Forgotten Coast"

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dr5ER_0l0jTHwI00
Photo by Angel Madera Jr on Unsplash

FLORIDA - On the Florida Panhandle is a coastal stretch known as "Forgotten Coast." This undiscovered region has earned itself the moniker "Forgotten Coast." the

This area boasts beautiful beaches with a relaxed lifestyle, unlike Miami or Daytona Beach, which can get overrun.

This region is ideal for fishing, shelling, and nature lovers alike. Additionally, it's a famous winter home and vacation rental destination.

Beaches

Florida is renowned for its stunning beaches, and the northwest corner of the Panhandle doesn't disappoint. Here you'll find these beaches laid back, serene, and naturally lovely - making them the ideal spot to spend a day sunbathing, swimming, or fishing!

The area is affectionately known as "The Forgotten Coast" due to its primarily undeveloped beaches along the Gulf Coast. This nickname was first coined in 1992 by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and remains used today.

These small beach towns still preserve much of Florida's "Old Florida" charm, offering a laid-back pace and inviting you to spend lazy afternoons on the sand. You'll find stunning white sand, crystal-blue water, and plenty of shells here.

On Florida's Forgotten Coast, some of the finest beaches are Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola Beach. Each has unique charms and offers visitors various activities like biking, surfing, and exploring nature's splendor.

Wildlife

The Forgotten Coast, a coastal stretch of Florida's Panhandle, offers breathtaking wildlife in its natural habitats. From the Everglades to cypress swamps, Florida's diverse landscapes are home to an astounding array of species - from black bears and Florida panthers to alligators and bobcats.

The warm waters of the Gulf are inviting for swimming, boating, and fishing. Beaches here are less crowded and feature small coastal communities celebrating old Florida living and a peaceful coastal lifestyle.

Local Attractions

The Forgotten Coast is a coastal stretch of the Florida Panhandle that has yet to be overrun with strip malls or tourist traps. It boasts stunning beaches, forests, plenty of marine life and wildlife, unique festivals and events, delicious seafood restaurants, and an inviting community of locals.

On a visit to Florida's Panhandle, visitors must take advantage of some of its historical sites. Discover countless attractions throughout Franklin County, such as Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle, Chapman Botanical Gardens in Apalachicola, and World's Smallest Police Station in Port St. Joe.

The area has many restaurants, from casual beachfront cafes to fine dining experiences along the riverbank. Try our world-famous Apalachicola oysters or fresh seafood options at one of many local eateries.

Things to Do

Exploring The Forgotten Coast, a coastal stretch of Florida's Panhandle is an ideal way to take in its stunning natural splendor. The pristine beaches and serene communities will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Beach towns here emphasize keeping it local, with charming small businesses as inviting as the stunning sugar sand beaches. Many vacation rentals, bed & breakfasts, and inns can be found within a short walk from the shoreline.

Boating is a beloved pastime along the Forgotten Coast. With hundreds of miles of freshwater creeks, sloughs, and rivers flowing into the Gulf of Mexico and Apalachicola Bay, our area offers some of Florida's best spots to experience boating from land.

Hiking is a popular pastime in Franklin County, as there are over one hundred acres to explore. Popular hiking spots include Tate's Hell State Forest, St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge or Apalachicola National Forest.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

