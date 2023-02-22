Philadelphia, PA

15 Things That Prove You Were Born In Philadelphia

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFc4y_0kwUAzp400
Photo byChris HenryonUnsplash

Philadelphia, PA - Few people will understand what it means to be born and raised in Philadelphia because it's a truly unique experience. Below is a list of top 15 things you would only know if you're from Philly!

1. You know that everything and anything can be - and is - a jawn - Jawn is a word with a lot of pull. It can replace any noun in the Philadelphian language. Need the remote? "Hey, pass me that jawn." Lose your cell phone? "Where did I put that jawn?" Someone offers you some lima beans? "Get that jawn off my plate!"

2. You've been mocked for your accent - You'll get no sympathy from Boston, New York or Chicago because how certain words come out of a Philadelphian's mouth always seems to grab people's attention. Out-of-towners love to make my apparent accent a topic of discussion or the butt of a joke. Actual studies have shown that the Philly accent and some of the linguistic oddities of the area are the strongest in the country. Water is pronounced "wooder," and I could pick out a Philly native halfway across the world just by the way they say "bathroom."

3. You avoid driving because - ugh. Parking! - Parking is at a premium in Philadelphia and the vultures, professionally known as the Philadelphia Parking Authority, are always circling (especially in Manayunk). Of course, if you're in South Philly, legal-illegal parking is available in the emergency lane down Broad Street or in the middle of Oregon Avenue.

4. You don't expect to ever be on time for anything - Traffic on any major highway in the area is an abomination. And SEPTA is often late. But when you're on the train in the morning, you see the same commuters day in and day out. And you still accidentally slip up and call them the R2 or R5.

5. Going on vacation means going down the shore - In Philly, one does not "hit the beach" or "spend time on the coast." In Philly, you sit in traffic for what should be a two-hour drive to southern New Jersey, and you go down the shore. Growing up, you take a week (or more, if you're lucky) every summer and get saltwater up to your nose while boogie boarding in the murky ocean with your cousins. Your hair turns an enviable blonde, and you blister in the sun despite your parents' incessant reapplications of sunscreen. You take day trips with your friends during high school summer vacation, strolling the boardwalk for pizza, relishing in the independence that comes with riding shotgun in your friend's hand-me-down Honda to the edge of South Jersey. After prom and graduation, it's where you go to celebrate the end of childhood and where you'll continue to go for as long as you live in Philly.

6. Your food preferences are super-specific - When it comes to food, it can be done the Philly way, or it can be done the wrong way. In Philly, an Italian hoagie on an Amoroso roll is a delicacy worthy of the highest honors. To outsiders, Wawa may seem like just a gas station, but Philadelphians know it's far more than that. And when it comes to cheesesteaks, you won't find us in line at Pat's or Gino's. Real Philadelphians stick with their neighborhood spots.

7. If you miss The Mummers Parade and don't even catch the highlights on TV, you're incredibly disappointed - This annual carnival-like tradition features 10,000+ people decked out in vibrant, extravagant costumes. They strut, they dance, they sashay their way up Broad Street and Philadelphians, pickled in Miller Lite and Fireball, gather to watch in the cold to welcome the new year. Of the 10,000+ participants, approximately six are sober.

8. Everyone you know went to Penn State - With dozens of universities in the city, Philly is a big college town. Penn State is less than four hours away. And what Penn State has that the city schools don't, is an enormous amount of 1. alumni and 2. pride. With the most prominent alumni network in the world, Penn Staters - easily spotted in their head-to-toe spirited collegiate attire - are crawling all over Philly. It causes a little bit of tension between them and the rest of the Philadelphian scholars.

9. You don't pay much attention to the local history - When you grow up with Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell in your backyard, you visit the historical sites on a third-grade field trip and most likely never return.

10. You don't believe in the Philadelphia inferiority complex - Some people think that Philly is getting outshone by the other two massive powerhouse cities. But if we're getting technical, Philly is the fifth most populous city in the country. Washington, DC, is 23rd. We don't feel trapped in anyone's shadow. And we can all think of a long list of reasons why Philly is much better than New York, DC, or Los Angeles, or?

11. You've bought a bag of pretzels from the guy standing in the middle of Cottman Ave. while waiting at a red light - So what if he's been using the nearby landscaping as his restroom, those pretzels are delicious!

12. The words "there's always next year" are all too familiar - Except in 2008. That year was pretty alright.

13. You're a hardcore sports fan - I know. What town doesn't consider itself a sports town? But picture this: Sunday morning, the priest at the front doors welcoming everyone. Among the old ladies in their dresses and older men in their scratchy suits, the church is packed with anxious fans proudly donning their Eagles jerseys and making signs of the cross. After the sermon, the priest says a little prayer to keep the players safe and hopefully pull out a win. Everyone keeps their heads bowed and maybe nods - they're praying for those Eagles. That's Philly.

Philly has a bad reputation for having obnoxious fans, but growing up here, you know those people are just a small, overblown representation. You know that on Friday before a home game, kids in every elementary school in the area wear their green and chant the Eagles fight song before they pack up for the weekend.

14. If you're having a party, you know you're going to have to make TWO stops - Though this may eventually change, you have a swing by the beer distributor to pick up a case or two of flavored water; and then you have a stop at the state store to pick up something with a little more kick.

Written By Joy Franklin - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
6K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Finding Comfort in Your Vacation Rental

EAST COAST - Traveling can make some people anxious because your home feels a certain way, you know all the local TV channels, and everything feels cozy. But when traveling, you should be able to see it as a "home away from home." Just because your renting, you should feel at home, and your family may find that your prospective rental may offer a few perks that make it all worth your stay.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

5 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA - and For all you visitors to the state, there are a few places you will want to try in downtown Oklahoma City. These restaurants offer a wide array of dishes and drinks and will surely have something to satisfy even the most adventurous foodie.

Read full story

5 of Our Favorite New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

NEW JERSEY - Whether you are in New Jersey or out of state, there are plenty of places where you can stop and enjoy a good old-fashioned hot dog. Here are some of the best places to get yours in New Jersey.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Whether you are looking for a great place to eat lunch or dinner, you must try several restaurants in Virginia Beach. These include The Back Deck, IL Giardino Ristorante, Steinhilber's Restaurant, and The Porch on Long Creek.

Read full story
Maine State

5 of Our Favorite Lobster Roll Spots in Maine

MAINE - Whether you are in Maine or just looking for a great place to go and get some fresh lobster rolls, there are several great options in the state. We have compiled a list of some of the state's best places to eat lobster rolls.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO -Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular and those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Michigan

MICHIGAN - If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Exploring Florida's "Forgotten Coast"

FLORIDA - On the Florida Panhandle is a coastal stretch known as "Forgotten Coast." This undiscovered region has earned itself the moniker "Forgotten Coast." the. This area boasts beautiful beaches with a relaxed lifestyle, unlike Miami or Daytona Beach, which can get overrun.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA- Many pizza shops offer great pizza in Pennsylvania, whether looking for an Italian pizza restaurant or a fast-food-style pizza joint. They are in Berwick, Old Forge, Pottsville, Philadelphia, and Warrington.

Read full story
13 comments
Jacksonville, FL

6 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL

FLORIDA: When in Jacksonville, don't just settle for the usual chain restaurants; try some of the city's unique ones. The city has a wide selection of restaurants offering everything from Asian fusion to Spanish tapas. There are even some that offer freshly caught seafood. You will find something you love.

Read full story
Virginia State

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or a family meal, there are several excellent restaurants in Virginia. You can find great food, from traditional fare to new, trendy cuisine. Here is a list of some of the best restaurants in the state.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Candytopia NYC Our Favorite Candy Museum

Candytopia is an immersive art installation featuring over a dozen environments made out of candy, from confetti rooms to ziplines. It's the ideal destination for both kids and adults!

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joints in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - There are several hot dog joints you can go to enjoy a great bite in Louisiana. These include Botsky's in Lake Charles, Bruiser's in Slidell, and Frankie's Dawg House in Baton Rouge.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

5 of Our Favorite West Palm Beach Restaurants

FLORIDA - West Palm Beach is home to several great restaurants. These include Blind Monk, Avocado Grill, La Sirena, and Okeechobee Steak House. Here, we'll explore some of our favorites. You'll find delicious options on the island whether you're craving fresh oysters or a succulent steak.

Read full story
Frederick, MD

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - During your stay in Maryland, several fantastic restaurants exist. But which are the best? Here are a few suggestions for "The Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Visiting The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville

TENNESSEE -The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, is a fantastic tribute to a country music legend. This museum is worth a visit for fans of the singer's music, even if they don't know much about her.

Read full story
Alabama State

5 of Our Favorite Alabama Beaches

ALABAMA - Alabama is known for its beautiful beaches, with many to choose from. From big beach towns to secluded getaways, you can visit the best beaches in Alabama on your next vacation.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Visiting Forrest Gump's Bench Site in Savannah

GEORGIA - Those who have seen " " may remember the scene where Gump sits on a park bench in Chippewa Square. The bench is positioned on the north side of the square. Azaleas and oak trees shade it.

Read full story
2 comments
Natchez, MS

Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez

Mississippi - Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez, MS, is a great way to experience the history of the American South. It's also a tourist attraction. As a side note, this place has served as a gift shop, gas station, restaurant, and craft center.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Our 5 Favorite Burgers in Ohio

OHIO - Whether you're looking for a burger with a side of fries or a drink, you will find many different burgers in Ohio. If you're looking for something more authentic, you can look for burgers that famous chefs make, but you will also find burgers served at several restaurants around the state.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy