Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Virgina

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:

Who Has The Best Barbecue in Virginia?

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Richmond

You'll find it at ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Richmond, VA, for those craving authentic, Texas-style barbecue. The restaurant's approach is akin to a Central Texas meat market, so you will not find combination platters or side dishes. Instead, you'll find meats by the pound, sandwiches, various sides, and a daily selection of desserts. The barbecue is so good that it's even been proclaimed the best Texas BBQ outside Texas. In addition to the award-winning barbecue, ZZQ offers other barbecue favorites like hot beef guts and habanero fontina sausage. ZZQ is also one of the few places in Virginia to serve authentic Texas smoked sausage. The meat is slow-smoked and infused with a sweet barbecue sauce. The barbecue is prepared on a custom-made smoker to give the meat a rich smoky flavor. Its menu includes smoked brisket tacos, chicken biscuits, and pork chops. 3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230

Beach Bully BBQ in Virginia Beach

The Beach Bully BBQ in Virginia Beach is a great place to eat when you're in town. In addition to serving a great BBQ, the restaurant also features a full bar. The casual atmosphere is excellent for families and business people alike. The restaurant also provides to-go options for those who prefer to eat out. Beach Bully is an ideal spot for lunch and dinner and offers something for every palate. This restaurant specializes in grilled chicken, beef, flounder, and burgers. Try the burger, brisket, and coleslaw if you're looking for a nice dinner with excellent service. Whether you're eating out with friends or family, Beach Bully offers excellent prices and a comfortable atmosphere. 601 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs in Martinsville

Tommy Houston, the owner of Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs, has been serving delicious ribs since 2000 when he started competing in KCBS-sanctioned events. Since then, he has won over 250 awards for his ribs and has traveled across the country, serving up his famous barbecue. Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs has two locations in Virginia, one in Martinsville and the other in Richmond. A visit to Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs is a great way to experience authentic southern BBQ. Their ribs and barbecue are consistently award-winning and served with great southern hospitality. They feature a perfectly-cooked brisket, homemade coleslaw, cream buns, and sweet potato pie. They have a wide variety of wines, and the prices are moderate. Whether you plan to eat in the restaurant or take your ribs home, you can't go wrong with Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs. 1014 Liberty St #1302, Martinsville, VA 24112

Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que in Williamsburg

For more than 50 years, Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Qué has served ribs and chicken. Its counter-serve area is adorned with photos from the old days. The restaurant has become a Williamsburg landmark and is one of the best places to grab a bite. The original location was a small shack that was later remodeled and expanded. These days, the restaurant has a large outdoor and indoor seating area. The cooks at this restaurant can cook various dishes, which are named after the people who were involved in creating them. In addition to serving delicious barbecue, Pierce's Pitt serves homemade desserts and has a bakery on-site. 447 E Rochambeau Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Due South BBQ is a popular local foodie destination for a wide range of meat dishes. The restaurant specializes in pit-smoked BBQ and serves pulled pork, brisket, and sides. You can also order food to go, or sit at the counter and enjoy a meal. Due South is also known for its smoked taters. These tasty potatoes are infused with smoke and topped with a special seasoning. The menu also features a banana pudding made using a special process that allows the fruit to stay on the banana for 24 hours. 1465 Roanoke St, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

