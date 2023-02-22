Easiest Ways to Travel To Boston Massachusetts

Photo by Jimmy Woo on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA - New England's largest transportation center, Logan International Airport, recently completed a $4-billion major expansion and modernization. All four passenger terminals were renovated and upgraded with additional parking, easy access, expanded retail options, and additional restaurants. Learn more about Boston Logan International Airport.

What Is The Best Way To Travel To Boston

With nonstop international service from 56 destinations and continuous domestic service from 77 destinations, getting to Boston has never been easier.

Logan Airport is two miles from the city center, with several public airport transportation options from downtown and suburban locations. There are approximately 40 airlines that serve Boston and three hotels located on the airport premises. Learn more about Logan and find information about airlines, flights, security, and directions to the airport.

These regional airports also service Boston:

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (Manchester, NH)

T.F. Green Airport (Providence, RI)

Worcester Regional Airport (Worcester, MA)

Amtrak and Boston's Commuter Rail service make it easy to get in and out of the city.

Amtrak is a passenger rail service that connects Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, Portland (M.E.), and other points nationwide. Amtrak trains depart from South Station (Red Line), Back BayStation (Orange Line), and North Station (Green and/or Orange Line).

Amtrak Acela Created with business travelers in mind, Amtrak's high-speed train Acela provides fast service along the Northeast Corridor High-Speed Rail between Washington, New York, and Boston. Traveling at speeds up to 150 miles per hour, each Acela is fully equipped with power outlets and audio entertainment in-seat, bistro cars, elegant first-class cars, wide seats, conference and meeting areas, and other amenities.

MBTA Commuter Rail - Operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Boston's Commuter Rail services the outlying Boston suburbs. Service is available from several "T" stations. Still, most departures take place at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay Station.

Boston by Bus - Bus Service is widely available throughout Massachusetts. All intercity/interstate buses depart from South Station. Ticket counters are located on the third level of the Transportation Center. For information, call the South Station Bus Terminal at 617-737-8040

Driving To Boston by Car

Boston's location on the Eastern Seaboard makes it easy to get here. For specific directions to your hotel, please inquire with your hotel.

From the West - The Massachusetts Turnpike, or Masspike, is Interstate Highway 90, and 90 East runs directly into downtown Boston from the west.

From the North - Interstate 93 South enters downtown Boston from Canada through Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern Massachusetts from the northwest. For downtown Boston, from Maine and points northeast, take Interstate 95 South to Interstate 93 South.

From the South - Take Interstate 95 North to Interstate 93 North to enter downtown Boston from the south.

See The Boston Guide - is a very active seaport with cargo and passenger's vessels coming into the Harbor and leaving through two shipping lanes going to and from the piers and docks in South Boston, Chelsea, and the Mystic River. Skyscrapers are perched on the shores of the Harbor, and they are nothing short of spectacular to look at from the water.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.