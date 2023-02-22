Boston, MA

Easiest Ways to Travel To Boston Massachusetts

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf9T6_0kvkKDXN00
Photo byJimmy WooonUnsplash

BOSTON, MA - New England's largest transportation center, Logan International Airport, recently completed a $4-billion major expansion and modernization. All four passenger terminals were renovated and upgraded with additional parking, easy access, expanded retail options, and additional restaurants. Learn more about Boston Logan International Airport.

What Is The Best Way To Travel To Boston

With nonstop international service from 56 destinations and continuous domestic service from 77 destinations, getting to Boston has never been easier.

Logan Airport is two miles from the city center, with several public airport transportation options from downtown and suburban locations. There are approximately 40 airlines that serve Boston and three hotels located on the airport premises. Learn more about Logan and find information about airlines, flights, security, and directions to the airport.

These regional airports also service Boston:

  • Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (Manchester, NH)
  • T.F. Green Airport (Providence, RI)
  • Worcester Regional Airport (Worcester, MA)

Amtrak and Boston's Commuter Rail service make it easy to get in and out of the city.

Amtrak is a passenger rail service that connects Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, Portland (M.E.), and other points nationwide. Amtrak trains depart from South Station (Red Line), Back BayStation (Orange Line), and North Station (Green and/or Orange Line).

Amtrak Acela Created with business travelers in mind, Amtrak's high-speed train Acela provides fast service along the Northeast Corridor High-Speed Rail between Washington, New York, and Boston. Traveling at speeds up to 150 miles per hour, each Acela is fully equipped with power outlets and audio entertainment in-seat, bistro cars, elegant first-class cars, wide seats, conference and meeting areas, and other amenities.

MBTA Commuter Rail - Operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Boston's Commuter Rail services the outlying Boston suburbs. Service is available from several "T" stations. Still, most departures take place at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay Station.

Boston by Bus - Bus Service is widely available throughout Massachusetts. All intercity/interstate buses depart from South Station. Ticket counters are located on the third level of the Transportation Center. For information, call the South Station Bus Terminal at 617-737-8040

Driving To Boston by Car

Boston's location on the Eastern Seaboard makes it easy to get here. For specific directions to your hotel, please inquire with your hotel.

From the West - The Massachusetts Turnpike, or Masspike, is Interstate Highway 90, and 90 East runs directly into downtown Boston from the west.

From the North - Interstate 93 South enters downtown Boston from Canada through Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern Massachusetts from the northwest. For downtown Boston, from Maine and points northeast, take Interstate 95 South to Interstate 93 South.

From the South - Take Interstate 95 North to Interstate 93 North to enter downtown Boston from the south.

See The Boston Guide - is a very active seaport with cargo and passenger's vessels coming into the Harbor and leaving through two shipping lanes going to and from the piers and docks in South Boston, Chelsea, and the Mystic River. Skyscrapers are perched on the shores of the Harbor, and they are nothing short of spectacular to look at from the water.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
6K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Finding Comfort in Your Vacation Rental

EAST COAST - Traveling can make some people anxious because your home feels a certain way, you know all the local TV channels, and everything feels cozy. But when traveling, you should be able to see it as a "home away from home." Just because your renting, you should feel at home, and your family may find that your prospective rental may offer a few perks that make it all worth your stay.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

5 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA - and For all you visitors to the state, there are a few places you will want to try in downtown Oklahoma City. These restaurants offer a wide array of dishes and drinks and will surely have something to satisfy even the most adventurous foodie.

Read full story

5 of Our Favorite New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

NEW JERSEY - Whether you are in New Jersey or out of state, there are plenty of places where you can stop and enjoy a good old-fashioned hot dog. Here are some of the best places to get yours in New Jersey.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Whether you are looking for a great place to eat lunch or dinner, you must try several restaurants in Virginia Beach. These include The Back Deck, IL Giardino Ristorante, Steinhilber's Restaurant, and The Porch on Long Creek.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

5 of Our Favorite Lobster Roll Spots in Maine

MAINE - Whether you are in Maine or just looking for a great place to go and get some fresh lobster rolls, there are several great options in the state. We have compiled a list of some of the state's best places to eat lobster rolls.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO -Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular and those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Michigan

MICHIGAN - If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Exploring Florida's "Forgotten Coast"

FLORIDA - On the Florida Panhandle is a coastal stretch known as "Forgotten Coast." This undiscovered region has earned itself the moniker "Forgotten Coast." the. This area boasts beautiful beaches with a relaxed lifestyle, unlike Miami or Daytona Beach, which can get overrun.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA- Many pizza shops offer great pizza in Pennsylvania, whether looking for an Italian pizza restaurant or a fast-food-style pizza joint. They are in Berwick, Old Forge, Pottsville, Philadelphia, and Warrington.

Read full story
13 comments
Jacksonville, FL

6 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL

FLORIDA: When in Jacksonville, don't just settle for the usual chain restaurants; try some of the city's unique ones. The city has a wide selection of restaurants offering everything from Asian fusion to Spanish tapas. There are even some that offer freshly caught seafood. You will find something you love.

Read full story
Virginia State

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or a family meal, there are several excellent restaurants in Virginia. You can find great food, from traditional fare to new, trendy cuisine. Here is a list of some of the best restaurants in the state.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Candytopia NYC Our Favorite Candy Museum

Candytopia is an immersive art installation featuring over a dozen environments made out of candy, from confetti rooms to ziplines. It's the ideal destination for both kids and adults!

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joints in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - There are several hot dog joints you can go to enjoy a great bite in Louisiana. These include Botsky's in Lake Charles, Bruiser's in Slidell, and Frankie's Dawg House in Baton Rouge.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

5 of Our Favorite West Palm Beach Restaurants

FLORIDA - West Palm Beach is home to several great restaurants. These include Blind Monk, Avocado Grill, La Sirena, and Okeechobee Steak House. Here, we'll explore some of our favorites. You'll find delicious options on the island whether you're craving fresh oysters or a succulent steak.

Read full story
Frederick, MD

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - During your stay in Maryland, several fantastic restaurants exist. But which are the best? Here are a few suggestions for "The Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Visiting The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville

TENNESSEE -The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, is a fantastic tribute to a country music legend. This museum is worth a visit for fans of the singer's music, even if they don't know much about her.

Read full story
Alabama State

5 of Our Favorite Alabama Beaches

ALABAMA - Alabama is known for its beautiful beaches, with many to choose from. From big beach towns to secluded getaways, you can visit the best beaches in Alabama on your next vacation.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Visiting Forrest Gump's Bench Site in Savannah

GEORGIA - Those who have seen " " may remember the scene where Gump sits on a park bench in Chippewa Square. The bench is positioned on the north side of the square. Azaleas and oak trees shade it.

Read full story
2 comments
Natchez, MS

Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez

Mississippi - Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez, MS, is a great way to experience the history of the American South. It's also a tourist attraction. As a side note, this place has served as a gift shop, gas station, restaurant, and craft center.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Our 5 Favorite Burgers in Ohio

OHIO - Whether you're looking for a burger with a side of fries or a drink, you will find many different burgers in Ohio. If you're looking for something more authentic, you can look for burgers that famous chefs make, but you will also find burgers served at several restaurants around the state.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy