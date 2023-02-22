Rub a Potato on Your Grill to Make it Non-Sticky

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

How to Make Your BBQ Grill Non-Stick Using a Potato

You can use a potato to make the grill non-stick by rubbing it over it. Tip: Avoid the bare skin, as it may burn on the grill plate. Using a piece of sliced potato will help make your grill non-stick. Once the grill is hot, you can add food without worrying about sticking. Always remember to keep the grill clean before cooking.

All you need is a potato and a fork. Here's the way it's done:

Fire up the grill to your sought-after temperature. Slice a potato in half. Place the potato on a fork or skewer, leaving the inside of the potato exposed. Now rub the exposed center of the potato on the barbecue grates. Make sure to cover the entire cooking surface. It is just that easy!

This trick effectively removes any food particles that might otherwise stick to your grill. It only requires pre-heating your gas or electric barbecue grill. In addition to the non-stick coating, potato flesh acts as a sound barrier between your food and the hot metal. It's an excellent way to keep your grill clean as well.

Try a potato on your grill if you're looking for a natural, non-stick surface. Even though many grills are made of non-stick coating, you can also create a natural layer of non-sickness by rubbing the potato over it. Potato starch is highly effective at preventing food from sticking to your grill. In addition, it's healthier than using cooking sprays and doesn't produce the messy residue that other grilling sprays can leave behind.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

