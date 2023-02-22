Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Georgetown, DC

Photo by Eiliv Aceron on Unsplash

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, the city has many great options.

Georgetown Pizza and Grill

Whether you are looking for a good burger or a delicious pizza, you will be satisfied with the offerings at Georgetown Pizza and Grill. The restaurant has an average rating of 4.8 stars. The restaurant offers dine-in, delivery, and takeout. The restaurant is a favorite among locals. The menu includes burgers, salads, and soups. The restaurant also has a bar, which features live music. The restaurant serves food until 2 a.m. The menu also has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant is also open for Sunday brunch. The menu includes a Bayou Benedict with sausage patties, buttermilk biscuits, poached eggs, and creamy gravy. The restaurant also serves macaroni au gratin. The restaurant has a variety of steaks and exotic meats, as well as a full saloon-style bar. The bar menu offers a variety of beer, wine, and signature drinks.

Ristorante Piccolo

In Georgetown, DC, Ristorante Piccolo is a 300-year-old landmark with a modern slant on classic Italian cuisine. This elegant establishment boasts a two-story marbled marble and limestone foyer, two water features, and a second-floor balcony overlooking historic Georgetown. With seating for up to a dozen, Piccolo is a perfect spot for a special occasion or an unwinding pre-dinner beverage. The restaurant's menu, which changes daily, consists of updated versions of regional Italian classics. The restaurant also specializes in fixed lunch specials.

While there is no shortage of Italian restaurants in the DC area, Ristorante Piccolo is a notch above the rest. It is an off-the-beaten-path affair that oozes elegance from the moment you walk through the door. With three fireplaces, the restaurant's ambiance is akin to a European supper club. The restaurant is one of the most popular in town, making it an excellent destination for a lunch or dinner date or a romantic dinner for two.

Curry and Pie

Located in Georgetown, DC, Curry and Pie is a newly opened restaurant offering Indian and Asian fusion dishes. Curry and Pie is ideal for a late-night snack or dinner with friends. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of Asian and Indian pizzas. Curry and Pie is a Georgetown restaurant that is off the beaten path. The restaurant offers an ambiance that is serene and inviting. The restaurant offers pizza, curry-flavored pizzas, and Indian curries. The restaurant also serves a variety of beverages. You can order from the menu or get a delivery from Curry and Pie. A local family runs the restaurant. The goods at the restaurant are made from handcrafted family recipes. The restaurant also produces small bakery goods. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Chez Billy Sud

Chez Billy Sud is a must-try restaurant located in the heart of Georgetown. Chez Billy is an excellent choice whether you want a romantic date dinner or a family meal. The menu features southern French cuisine with an emphasis on seafood. The wine bar offers a great selection of handcrafted cocktails. Chez Billy is the brainchild of Eric Hilton, who also owns Patty Boom Boom and The Gibson. He plans to expand his restaurant by adding a second space in 6-12 months. He says the neighborhood is ready for his hip. Chez Billy will offer a quaint, cozy atmosphere. The wine bar will feature a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room will seat 64 in the dining room and 54 on the patio. The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Farmers Fishers Bakers

Located along the Washington Harbour, Farmers Fishers Bakers is a fun, romantic spot for any meal. It is also known for its incredibly delicious, hand-crafted cocktails. You can enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer at the bar or sip on a bottomless Bloody Mary for $10. It's worth the trip to Georgetown. Farmers Fishers Bakers offers an array of local and regional dishes. The restaurant's interior is rustic yet modern. It features a sushi bar and a full bar with 24 beer taps. You can also order food from the in-house bakery. The restaurant's brunch is also a must-try. Weekend brunch includes house-baked cinnamon rolls, stuffed French toast, thick-cut bacon, breakfast tacos, and fresh garden salads. There are also options for children.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.