8 of Our Favorite Dive Bars in Florida

Photo by John Arano on Unsplash

FLORIDA - Typically, a dive bar offers inexpensive drinks and friendly bartenders. They can also be found in a wide variety of neighborhoods. But if you're looking for an authentic Florida dive bar experience, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a place to watch a game or just want a drink, you can find a great Florida dive bar in every city across the state!

Where are The Best Dive Bars in Florida?

Flora-Bama in Pensacola, Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.

You'll find a mix of people here, from frat boys and sorority belles to band groupies and grizzled old salts. During the spring, the bar hosts the Interstate Mullet Toss, where folks stand on the beach and compete to see who can throw their fish the farthest into Alabama.

The Green Parrot in Key West Florida

Located at Whitehead and Southard streets in Key West Florida, The Green Parrot is one of the best dive bars in the state, known for its delicious drinks and great live music. It is a favorite bar among locals and tourists who love its fun atmosphere and unique decor.

The bar opened its doors in 1890 and has been a popular establishment. It was initially called the Brown Derby Bar and catered to sailors stationed at the base nearby.

In the 1970s, the Navy pulled out of Key West, and the bar became a hangout for hippies, bikers, vagabonds, and free spirits. The place became a gathering point for locals who mixed with travelers. Owner Judy Sullivan changed the name to The Green Parrot.

Bonita Bill's Waterfront Cafe in Fort Myers Beach

Bonita Bill's Waterfront Cafe in Fort Myers Beach is an award-winning establishment that serves up a mean martini and the finest burger in town. It also has a hefty seafood menu with an array of tasty delights. Its most impressive feat is that it has one of the most picturesque views in South Florida. It's not hard to see why this is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. Luckily, it's just a short walk from the main beach.

The staff here is friendly, and the food is not to be missed. It's a good idea to call in advance for reservations, especially during the busiest times of the year. The bar is also known for its live music. The best time to come in is around 3 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends. This is a great spot to wind down after a long day at the beach

Alabama Jack's in Key Largo, Florida

Alabama Jack's is a great place to stop and grab a quick bite to eat and drink. They have a lot of different things to offer, including a good selection of beers and tropical drinks. They also have a beautiful waterfront setting and live music on the weekends. They have plenty of outdoor seating, and you can watch the sunset.

This dive bar has a unique feel that makes it one of the best Florida Keys bars. It's a mixture of bikers, locals, fishermen, and tourists in one spot.

Even though it is a trendy place, they try to keep it a quiet and peaceful place to enjoy their drinks and listen to music. It is an excellent place to relax and get a taste of the old Florida style you would miss if you went on a cruise or other tour in the Keys.

Bert's Bar & Grill in Matlacha, Florida

Bert's Bar & Grill offers excellent waterfront dining, and the menu includes fresh local seafood, delicious brews, and beautiful views. The restaurant also hosts live music and entertainment nightly.

The staff is friendly, and the atmosphere is pleasant. Its prices are reasonable, and you can enjoy the food here with your friends. It is a popular place for locals and tourists. It serves tasty homemade chips, grouper sandwiches, fish & chips, and an excellent key lime pie.

Bert's is a family-friendly establishment that offers outdoor seating and dock rentals for those who want to bring their boats. They also offer live music, daily specials, and iced tea, draft beer, and wine. This place is also popular among kids.

Dockside Tropical Bar in Marathon, Florida

Long one of the most popular dive bars in Marathon for local boaters, Dockside reopened this spring under new ownership. With drink recipes from the Caribbean, solid food, and live music nightly, Dockside is a great place to enjoy an afternoon or evening.

They offer a wide selection of beer, cocktails, and wine. They also offer a full menu of sandwiches, salads, and burgers. They also have a good variety of seafood dishes, including their famous Conch Fritters.

Archie's Seabreeze in Ft. Pierce Florida

Archie's Seabreeze is an iconic beach bar serving beer to Hutchinson Island residents since 1947. It stands by the motto, "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem." This is one of the most popular spots for bikers visiting Hutchinson Island, and it's also a great place to meet up with locals and retirees.

It offers a variety of food options, including perfectly cooked tuna melts and ribs. The restaurant also serves delicious draft beers, wine, or cordial drinks. Its staff is friendly and courteous, making it a great place to enjoy a relaxing meal with friends or family.

Hurricane Patty's in St. Augustine, Florida

Located at the Rivers Edge Marina, Hurricane Patty's is a waterside dining experience unlike anything else in the city. Their menu includes a slew of fresh seafood offerings and world-renowned appetizers to complement the main course.

This nautical-themed restaurant is also one of the newest in the city and a popular hangout for locals. You can get there by car or boat and enjoy the old Florida ambiance of a restored fish house on the water while you dine or sip on a slew of the state's finest. Their bourbon-inspired Hurricane cocktails are also a must-try.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.