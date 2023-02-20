8 of Our Favorite Dive Bars in Florida

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2Mr5_0ksrUSas00
Photo byJohn AranoonUnsplash

FLORIDA - Typically, a dive bar offers inexpensive drinks and friendly bartenders. They can also be found in a wide variety of neighborhoods. But if you're looking for an authentic Florida dive bar experience, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a place to watch a game or just want a drink, you can find a great Florida dive bar in every city across the state!

Where are The Best Dive Bars in Florida?

Flora-Bama in Pensacola, Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.

You'll find a mix of people here, from frat boys and sorority belles to band groupies and grizzled old salts. During the spring, the bar hosts the Interstate Mullet Toss, where folks stand on the beach and compete to see who can throw their fish the farthest into Alabama.

The Green Parrot in Key West Florida

Located at Whitehead and Southard streets in Key West Florida, The Green Parrot is one of the best dive bars in the state, known for its delicious drinks and great live music. It is a favorite bar among locals and tourists who love its fun atmosphere and unique decor.

The bar opened its doors in 1890 and has been a popular establishment. It was initially called the Brown Derby Bar and catered to sailors stationed at the base nearby.

In the 1970s, the Navy pulled out of Key West, and the bar became a hangout for hippies, bikers, vagabonds, and free spirits. The place became a gathering point for locals who mixed with travelers. Owner Judy Sullivan changed the name to The Green Parrot.

Bonita Bill's Waterfront Cafe in Fort Myers Beach

Bonita Bill's Waterfront Cafe in Fort Myers Beach is an award-winning establishment that serves up a mean martini and the finest burger in town. It also has a hefty seafood menu with an array of tasty delights. Its most impressive feat is that it has one of the most picturesque views in South Florida. It's not hard to see why this is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. Luckily, it's just a short walk from the main beach.

The staff here is friendly, and the food is not to be missed. It's a good idea to call in advance for reservations, especially during the busiest times of the year. The bar is also known for its live music. The best time to come in is around 3 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends. This is a great spot to wind down after a long day at the beach

Alabama Jack's in Key Largo, Florida

Alabama Jack's is a great place to stop and grab a quick bite to eat and drink. They have a lot of different things to offer, including a good selection of beers and tropical drinks. They also have a beautiful waterfront setting and live music on the weekends. They have plenty of outdoor seating, and you can watch the sunset.

This dive bar has a unique feel that makes it one of the best Florida Keys bars. It's a mixture of bikers, locals, fishermen, and tourists in one spot.

Even though it is a trendy place, they try to keep it a quiet and peaceful place to enjoy their drinks and listen to music. It is an excellent place to relax and get a taste of the old Florida style you would miss if you went on a cruise or other tour in the Keys.

Bert's Bar & Grill in Matlacha, Florida

Bert's Bar & Grill offers excellent waterfront dining, and the menu includes fresh local seafood, delicious brews, and beautiful views. The restaurant also hosts live music and entertainment nightly.

The staff is friendly, and the atmosphere is pleasant. Its prices are reasonable, and you can enjoy the food here with your friends. It is a popular place for locals and tourists. It serves tasty homemade chips, grouper sandwiches, fish & chips, and an excellent key lime pie.

Bert's is a family-friendly establishment that offers outdoor seating and dock rentals for those who want to bring their boats. They also offer live music, daily specials, and iced tea, draft beer, and wine. This place is also popular among kids.

Dockside Tropical Bar in Marathon, Florida

Long one of the most popular dive bars in Marathon for local boaters, Dockside reopened this spring under new ownership. With drink recipes from the Caribbean, solid food, and live music nightly, Dockside is a great place to enjoy an afternoon or evening.

They offer a wide selection of beer, cocktails, and wine. They also offer a full menu of sandwiches, salads, and burgers. They also have a good variety of seafood dishes, including their famous Conch Fritters.

Archie's Seabreeze in Ft. Pierce Florida

Archie's Seabreeze is an iconic beach bar serving beer to Hutchinson Island residents since 1947. It stands by the motto, "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem." This is one of the most popular spots for bikers visiting Hutchinson Island, and it's also a great place to meet up with locals and retirees.

It offers a variety of food options, including perfectly cooked tuna melts and ribs. The restaurant also serves delicious draft beers, wine, or cordial drinks. Its staff is friendly and courteous, making it a great place to enjoy a relaxing meal with friends or family.

Hurricane Patty's in St. Augustine, Florida

Located at the Rivers Edge Marina, Hurricane Patty's is a waterside dining experience unlike anything else in the city. Their menu includes a slew of fresh seafood offerings and world-renowned appetizers to complement the main course.

This nautical-themed restaurant is also one of the newest in the city and a popular hangout for locals. You can get there by car or boat and enjoy the old Florida ambiance of a restored fish house on the water while you dine or sip on a slew of the state's finest. Their bourbon-inspired Hurricane cocktails are also a must-try.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
6K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Pennsylvania State

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA- Many pizza shops offer great pizza in Pennsylvania, whether looking for an Italian pizza restaurant or a fast-food-style pizza joint. They are in Berwick, Old Forge, Pottsville, Philadelphia, and Warrington.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

6 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL

FLORIDA: When in Jacksonville, don't just settle for the usual chain restaurants; try some of the city's unique ones. The city has a wide selection of restaurants offering everything from Asian fusion to Spanish tapas. There are even some that offer freshly caught seafood. You will find something you love.

Read full story
Virginia State

8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or a family meal, there are several excellent restaurants in Virginia. You can find great food, from traditional fare to new, trendy cuisine. Here is a list of some of the best restaurants in the state.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Candytopia NYC Our Favorite Candy Museum

Candytopia is an immersive art installation featuring over a dozen environments made out of candy, from confetti rooms to ziplines. It's the ideal destination for both kids and adults!

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joints in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - There are several hot dog joints you can go to enjoy a great bite in Louisiana. These include Botsky's in Lake Charles, Bruiser's in Slidell, and Frankie's Dawg House in Baton Rouge.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

5 of Our Favorite West Palm Beach Restaurants

FLORIDA - West Palm Beach is home to several great restaurants. These include Blind Monk, Avocado Grill, La Sirena, and Okeechobee Steak House. Here, we'll explore some of our favorites. You'll find delicious options on the island whether you're craving fresh oysters or a succulent steak.

Read full story
Frederick, MD

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - During your stay in Maryland, several fantastic restaurants exist. But which are the best? Here are a few suggestions for "The Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Visiting The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville

TENNESSEE -The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, is a fantastic tribute to a country music legend. This museum is worth a visit for fans of the singer's music, even if they don't know much about her.

Read full story
Alabama State

5 of Our Favorite Alabama Beaches

ALABAMA - Alabama is known for its beautiful beaches, with many to choose from. From big beach towns to secluded getaways, you can visit the best beaches in Alabama on your next vacation.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Visiting Forrest Gump's Bench Site in Savannah

GEORGIA - Those who have seen " " may remember the scene where Gump sits on a park bench in Chippewa Square. The bench is positioned on the north side of the square. Azaleas and oak trees shade it.

Read full story
2 comments
Natchez, MS

Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez

Mississippi - Visiting Mammy's Cupboard in Natchez, MS, is a great way to experience the history of the American South. It's also a tourist attraction. As a side note, this place has served as a gift shop, gas station, restaurant, and craft center.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Our 5 Favorite Burgers in Ohio

OHIO - Whether you're looking for a burger with a side of fries or a drink, you will find many different burgers in Ohio. If you're looking for something more authentic, you can look for burgers that famous chefs make, but you will also find burgers served at several restaurants around the state.

Read full story
15 comments
Philadelphia, PA

15 Things That Prove You Were Born In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Few people will understand what it means to be born and raised in Philadelphia because it's a truly unique experience. Below is a list of top 15 things you would only know if you're from Philly!

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Virgina

VIRGINIA -You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:

Read full story
14 comments
Boston, MA

Easiest Ways to Travel To Boston Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA - New England's largest transportation center, Logan International Airport, recently completed a $4-billion major expansion and modernization. All four passenger terminals were renovated and upgraded with additional parking, easy access, expanded retail options, and additional restaurants. Learn more about Boston Logan International Airport.

Read full story

Rub a Potato on Your Grill to Make it Non-Sticky

COOKING - If you want your grill to be non-stick, you can make it yourself. You don't need to buy expensive sprays. You can use a potato to make the grill non-stick by rubbing the potato's flesh on the hot grill. This method is highly effective and leaves the grill free of any residues. You can even season your meats with potatoes.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Georgetown, DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, the city has many great options.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Rocky And Creed Must Visit Sites in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - When Creed II is released, it will reintroduce a few of the franchise’s most much-loved Philadelphia attractions. Starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis Creed; Sylvester Stallone as much older, more prudent Rocky; Tessa Thompson as Bianca, a Philadelphia native, songstress, and Creed’s love interest.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our 5 Favorite Place to Take Kids in Philadelphia

PENNSYLVANIA - Philadelphia is an excellent destination for families with kids, boasting some of the finest kid-friendly museums in America and plenty of open spaces to explore. Philadelphia has many marvelous museums, like the, Please Touch Museum, The Philadelphia Zoo, and the Franklin Institute. There are also many family activities to get involved in at many different institutions, so check out these great family things to do in Philly with your little ones.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Huston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you are a barbecue lover or just looking for a new place to eat, there are a lot of great BBQ joints in Houston, Texas, to choose from. But which ones should you go to?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy