Our 5 Favorite Steakhouses in Boston

BOSTON, MA - If you're looking for a great place to dine in Boston, you should check out some of the best steakhouses in the area. Whether you're in the mood for some ribs or a juicy filet, there's a Boston steakhouse!

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?

Abe & Louie’s

The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.

The Bancroft

If you're looking for a steakhouse in Boston, you can't go wrong at The Bancroft. This new restaurant opened in 2014. Its contemporary and urban feel blends classic American steakhouse recipes with a modern sensibility. As you would expect, the steaks are quite good. You can choose from several different cuts. In addition, you can enjoy a variety of sides to go with your meal. These sides are as decadent as the meat. Whether you're looking for a seafood appetizer or a side of mashed potatoes, you'll find a delicious choice.

Bogie’s Place

If you love steak, you should head to Bogie's Place. This Boston steakhouse is a hidden gem. It's a classic, speakeasy-style steakhouse. Located in Downtown Crossing, behind the burger bar JM Curley. It's an 18-seat restaurant with a secret back room. The restaurant is a tad secluded, but it's also cozy and quiet. The menu is small, but it offers plenty of great options. The steaks are good, and the sides are delicious, too. There's also a selection of wine and cocktails.

Boston Chops

Boston Chops has become one of the city's premier steakhouses. This sophisticated yet casual steakhouse is located in Boston's South End. They serve hearty, dry-aged steaks. Their menu is filled with traditional meaty favorites and inventive chef-driven creations. In addition to classic steaks, Boston Chops serves breakfast and lunch. They also have an extensive wine list and a fine selection of beers. The staff is friendly and congenial. It's the perfect place for a special celebration or meal.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in Boston is the perfect locale for a memorable occasion. This restaurant has an eye-popping setting paired with a delectable menu, including the aforementioned signature burger and a bone-in ribeye, a nod to the culinary team's penchant for creating a menu that pays tribute to the region's renowned steakhouses. Depending on your budget, Davio's can accommodate a large wedding reception or a more intimate gathering. The two restaurants can be arranged to cater to the bride and groom's needs, with the most popular locations being in the Seaport and the North End.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.