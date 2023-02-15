Our Favorite Speakeasies in Philadelphia

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is one of the most famous cities for speakeasies. The city is known as a bootlegger's mecca; Speakeasy culture isn't limited to bars; there is even a cookie speakeasy in the city. There are so many to choose from, so make sure you know the best ones in the city.

Where are Philadelphia's Best Speakeasies, and How to Enter

Hop Sing Laundromat

In the Chinatown neighborhood, Hop Sing Laundromat is an unmarked speakeasy. You can't miss it! It's located at 1029 Race St, right across from Chinatown. The doorman checks IDs and appearance, and the doors are very secure. To enter, follow the strict dress code, and forget your cell phone. There are strict cell phone and photo rules, so arriving in an appropriate outfit is essential. The Hop Sing Laundromat is the perfect place to start, whether you're looking for a classy night or an intimate setting.

The Franklin Bar

There are a few reasons to visit The Franklin Bar at Speakeasy in Philadelphia. First of all, it's a hidden gem. This tiki bar and the chic cocktail spot are located upstairs. The unmarked entrance makes it even more secret. The tiki theme is playful and fun, and the cocktails are delicious. Besides, the atmosphere is an excellent change of pace from a posh, stuffy restaurant. Located at 112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Rabbit Under The Wine Dive

Rabbit, a brand new underground cocktail bar and lounge below Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint. Philadelphia's new underground speakeasy is hidden deep beneath South Street's hustle, bustle, and frenetic energy. Located at: 1506 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

The Ranstead Room

The Ranstead Room is located on historic Ranstead Street. You'll find it through a secret door. The décor is dark, and the interior features pin-up-style nudes on the walls. The menu is seasonal and features cocktails with a twist. The drinks are also excellent. The Ranstead Room's bar is the perfect destination for an after-dinner drink with friends. 2013 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Blind Barber

Blind Barber announces the grand reopening of Philadelphia's only hybrid barbershop, speakeasy restaurant, and multi-level back bar. Major League Baseball All-Star Bryce Harper, Josh Boyd, Adam Kirschenbaum, Jeff Laub, and Matt Breen present this unique concept at 1325 Sansom Street in Center City and Midtown Village.

Insomnia Cookies

Philly's latest speakeasy is not what you think. Known as the CookieLab, this secret establishment is more like a Sweeteasy. The storefront says Insomnia Cookies, but Like any speakeasy, this secret passage has a private area for those in the know. It is located across from Pats and Geno's at 833 Wharton Street in East Passyunk Ave. To enter the seemingly typical Cookies shop's secret CookieLab, you'll have to find the secret entrance behind a bookshelf and know the password to get access. So, how do you get the password? That's the easy part; the password will change every week, but Insomnia Cookies' official Instagram account will post the current week's password in their highlights section.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.