5 of Our Favorite Booths at The Reading Terminal Market

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

Philadelphia, PA - What is Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market? This enclosed public market is America's largest and is housed in a National Historic Landmark building. It offers a large variety of fresh and local produce, meats, seafood, cheeses, confections, and more. From a simple sandwich to a gourmet meal, you're sure to find something to satisfy your palate at this unique and enchanting market.

The market is a favorite for locals and tourists alike. Its unique location and dozens of food options make it a must-see attraction for foodies. Below are a few of our Staff-Picks for the Best Things To Eat in The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

By GEORGE!

Best Cheesesteak in Reading Terminal Market

By George! in Reading Terminal Market is known for its cheesesteaks. They've been serving them since the early '90s. George and Kim's owners are passionate about helping those in need. By donating a portion of their profits to several local organizations, By GEORGE! has helped thousands of families feed hungry children. So, make sure you visit this place! By George Wins 2nd Annual Cheesesteak Madness 2021

Tommy DiNics

The Best Roast Pork in Reading Terminal Market

The Roast Pork at Tommy DiNics is one of the best sandwiches at Reading Terminal Market. This sandwich counter specializes in roast pork and other delicious sandwich favorites. Served with tangy horseradish aioli, this pork sandwich is sure to impress. You'll also find sharp provolone on the inside. And if you're hungry after a big meal, you won't be disappointed.

Beiler's Doughnuts

The Best Doughnuts in Reading Terminal Market

Another Philadelphia institution is Beiler's Doughnuts. Founded in 1892, the Pennsylvania Dutch family behind the store still runs today. The doughnuts at Beiler's are worth the wait. These fried treats are filled with cream and trans-fat-free vegetable oil. Despite the long lines and price, these delicious treats are worth it.

Old City Coffee

Best Coffee Shop in Reading Terminal Market

If you're ready for a quick cup of coffee, head to Coffee at Old City in Reading Terminal Market. The shop features locally roasted coffee and a simple menu that includes bagels, soup, and milkshakes. The prices are reasonable, and the service is friendly. The menu is available in both English and Spanish. For lunch, you can also find a variety of sandwiches, salads, and soups.

Miller's Twist

Best Pretzels in Reading Terminal Market

Soft pretzels are the main draw at this market outpost. Among its offerings are breakfast rolls, housemade soft pretzels, and ice cream served by the counter. Housemade soft-dough pretzels are especially popular. There are also ice cream cones at the counter. It is a great spot to grab a quick bite. You'll find various food items and crafts, but the pretzels are its specialty. It is closed on Mondays, so make sure to plan.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.