Our 5 Favorite Sandwiches in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, there's no shortage of tasty grab-and-go meals. Some sandwiches will transport you to distant lands, and others are an edible nostalgia trip. Some must-haves are located in 9-to-5 lunch zones, while others are in residential neighborhoods with fewer dining options. These essential sandwiches are worth a trip; some are popping up in pop-up locations with plans to open permanent locations in D.C.

Top 5 Best Sandwiches in Washington, DC

The District is brimming with places to grab a quick sandwich, many of which are worth the trip. However, there are some places where you can indulge in a sandwich, and these are worth a trip. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheesesteak or something a little fancier, these D.C. sandwich shops are well worth the trip.

Stachowski's Market

If you're in Georgetown, you'll want to check out Stachowski's Market, a cozy little market located just a few blocks off Wisconsin Ave. It is a 20-minute walk from Georgetown, making it a convenient spot for students. This place offers some of the best sandwiches in town. Best of all, it's affordable so that you won't be paying for an arm and a leg for a sandwich.

The must-try is the pastrami on rye. It towers over the rest of the Deli and is peppery and flavorful. It is wet-cured for seven days, dried and crusted with spice, and smoked for eleven hours. This sandwich has a reputation for being the best in the area, and you'll be glad you went.1425 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Mangialardo's

An Old-school Italian shop makes traditional hot and cold sandwiches. Mangialardo's Deli has served up some of the city's best sandwiches for over six decades. The sandwich shop has an extensive collection of patches and is family-owned. A sub roll here is thick and flavorful, and the meat mixtures are complemented with various toppings. Choose from tuna, chicken salad, or Italian.

The Must-try The G-Man sub is a cultural and historical icon. The sandwich's origins can be traced to the 1970s when two FBI agents stopped in the tiny Deli. The sub became a local favorite, and the tiny Deli soon became crawling with feds. However, despite its historical significance, it remains one of the best sandwiches in Washington,crawled DC. 1317 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Jetties Nobadeer

Whether you're looking for something light and healthy or a hearty meal, there's a sandwich in Washington, DC that will meet your needs. In the Georgetown neighborhood, Jetties offers two types of sandwiches: traditional and sourdough. The sourdough-baked sandwich is a D.C. staple. The Jetties sandwich, named for a beach on Nantucket, features a carved turkey and cranberry sauce. While it was good, there were some construction issues, such as the stuffing and cranberry sauce concentrated in the middle.

The must-try is the Nobadeer sandwich from Jetties. The sandwich chain has five locations in Washington, D.C., and is becoming increasingly popular with visitors. There are also several pop-up locations in the city. If you're pressed for time, head to one of the popular pop-ups to try one of these delicious sandwiches. Multiple Locations

Duke's Grocery

If you want to try The best sandwiches in Washington DC, head to Duke's Grocery. This casual restaurant is in Dupont Circle, a popular neighborhood filled with government offices, law firms, lobby shops, and non-profit organizations.

As the owner of Duke's Grocery describes it, the menu is "a taste of East London right in East Dupont." Its chef combines ingredients to create some of the best sandwiches in Washington. The result is a rich and flavorful sandwich that takes a massive jaw to finish. 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006

Bonsando

If you're in the mood for a tasty Japanese-inspired sandwich, you're in luck. Bonsando, which operates out of Tastemakers in Brookland, is a new pop-up on Main Street. The Korean owners of Bonsando also run Bangbop, which serves up a famous tender pork belly poached in traditional Korean spices. Their sandwich menu features a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes, from sushi to fruit sando. They're a perfect combination for lunch or a late-night snack. And, if you're looking for a quick bite, they have a pick-up and delivery service for you too! 2800 10th St NE, Washington, DC 20017

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.