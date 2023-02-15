Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Photo by mahyar motebassem on Unsplash

Philadelphia, PA - If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.

Angelo's in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, you can find some of the best pizzas in the country at Angelo's Pizza Shops. The South Philly pizzeria is cash only, and its cheesesteak is the best in the city. The cheesesteak is served on seeded crackly bread, baked in-house. Angelo's also offers its signature Upside-Down pie and classic Margherita. While many people will swear by Angelo's tomato pizza, it's hard to imagine Philly tomato pizza without thinking of the bakery style of this Philadelphia pizzeria. The traditional version of this pizza is made with a rectangular, chewy crust, smothered in a thick, sweet sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese. At Angelo's, the tomato sauce is sweet and complex, with a hint of Italian seasoning.

Roma Pizza in Pottsville

Roma Pizza is a wood-fired pizzeria that serves familiar Italian dishes. The upscale interior features exposed brick walls. A wood-fired oven cooks fresh pizzas daily. The restaurant also offers a full menu of pasta dishes, sandwiches, and salads. The friendly staff makes it an excellent choice for an Italian meal. Roma Pizza is a great option if you're looking for a place to eat in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The restaurant is located at 116 W Market St, Pottsville, PA, 17901, USA. Guests can sit inside or take out, making this an excellent place for large groups. Roma Pizza has a full Italian menu, including stromboli, cheese, and Sicilian pizza. Customers can also order pasta and salads to go. The restaurant serves a variety of alcoholic beverages and offers excellent service.

Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick

If you're looking for a great place for pizza in Berwick, Pennsylvania, you should consider Scicchitano's Pizzeria. They offer two ways to order food from their menu. One is through the website, and the other is through Uber Eats. Both services offer online ordering and delivery; you can see the menu and order online before placing your order. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can also choose from a gluten-free or low-fat pizza. Scicchitano's is a great place to bring the family for casual dining. They also offer catering services and can provide pizza for a party.

Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge

Arcaro & Genell is a family-run Italian restaurant in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. The restaurant's name came about when Angelo and Marie Genell teamed up with Frank and Anthony Arcaro to buy Laurenzi's Restaurant. The Arcaros eventually split up, but the Genells kept the restaurant and catering business alive. The restaurant has remained in the Genell family for over 40 years. Arcaro & Genell is a great Italian restaurant in Old Forge. Mark and Angelo Genell, the owners, run a tight ship and treat their customers like family. The food is world-class, and the service is excellent. The restaurant has a banquet hall, perfect for holding your next party or event.

Select Pizza And Grill in Warrington

Select Pizza And Grill is a regional family-friendly chain with a giant pizza, pasta, wings, and sandwich menu. This eatery also offers a full bar and plenty of outdoor seating. The menu is available in English and Spanish, and the wait staff is always friendly. Whether you're craving a large or small pizza, this Pennsylvania spot has the perfect base to suit any taste. Authentic wood-fired pizza is also a favorite in the area. The menu changes daily, so you can always try something new and different. It's also an excellent place to take a date for a romantic dinner or a family outing.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.