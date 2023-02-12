How to Safely Tow a Car with Your RV

Photo by Nik Demidko on Unsplash

One of the major drawbacks when traveling in an RV is having to pack and unpack your vehicle each time you want to explore. Not only is this tedious, but it also consumes more fuel than necessary.

Instead, you can tow a car with your RV - this is an efficient and straightforward method of getting around. There are various ways to do this, but the preferred one is using a tow bar.

Owning your vehicle is an excellent way to save money and travel more conveniently while driving. This is especially true if you live in an area where public transportation options are either unreliable or cost-effective.

Car haulers are an excellent option if you own your vehicle and don't mind spending a bit more to ensure its security. These can usually be found at truck rental places as an excellent way to save money.

8 Tips for Driving With a car in Tow

1. When towing a car with a trailer attached, the brakes and steering handles are different than in an unhitched vehicle. It may take some time, so you must slow down and move slowly.

2. Check the weather and road conditions before you embark on your journey. If it's snowing, consider installing snow chains on the tires for your safety and that of anyone else in the car. Some roads require them.

3. If you're new to driving with a trailer, you should start with short trips, like one-way streets or neighborhoods. Once you get comfortable, try a longer route.

4. The first thing to know about turning is that it's not as simple as a normal turn, especially when the trailer has a larger turn radius than your vehicle. If you're too fast and turn too wide, the trailer will swing out of the way or even tip over. Learning how to navigate tighter city streets with a large trailer can be easier than adjusting to the challenges of pulling on the highway with a smaller boat trailer.

5. The size of your vehicle affects how long it takes to brake, especially if you're hauling a large load. Fortunately, you can reduce the sudden braking and acceleration your vehicle needs to perform by keeping following distances short, avoiding tailgating when possible, and using your transmission's tow-mode settings.

6. When you're behind a truck or other heavy vehicle, slow down as much as you can before you have to make a stop. This can help you avoid striking a car in front of you or even jackknifing, and it helps keep everyone on the road safe.

7. It's important to slow down for any turns, even when it is clear of traffic and a signal light or toll booth has been given. If another car is ahead of you or a lane change is coming up in the distance, give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely.

8. If you have to stop for any reason, always stay on the highway and never travel off the shoulder unless necessary. It's also essential to always use a signal or flasher when you have to stop on the shoulder so that other drivers know what you are doing.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are PhillyBite Magazine and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.