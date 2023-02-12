Our 10 Favorite Buffalo Wing Spots in Pennsylvania

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRYv7_0kl10MbJ00
Photo bySyed F HashemionUnsplash

PENNSYLVANIA - If you're looking for the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. Our staff has compiled a list of our favorite wings in Pennsylvania.

The Coney in Indiana, PA

The Best Wings at The Coney in Indiana, PA, are served in a laid-back eatery with a dance floor and game room. Give the Coney a try if you're in the mood for some burgers, hot dogs, and wings. This place serves wings and burgers and is a great place to eat with friends. It's a casual, fun atmosphere, and you'll feel at home here. Try our favorite, the famous Coney Style Wings. 642 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701

Wings at Fat Heads Saloon in Pittsburgh

One of the Pittsburgh hotspots for wings is Fat Heads Saloon. This casual saloon serves classic pub fare with 40+ craft beer taps and a house brew. The wings here are a favorite with locals. The relaxed atmosphere and affordable prices make this a great place to spend a night with friends. A visit here is a surefire hit! 1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Alligers House of Wings in Sayre, Pennsylvania

Alligers House of Wings in Sayre, Pennsylvania, offers a vast selection of wings. Among the popular items are chicken wings, garlic parmesan, and kare-kare. Besides serving delicious fried chicken, this restaurant also offers takeaway options. It is known for its friendly service and affordable prices. Its quiet, relaxed atmosphere makes it a great place to go with family and friends. 201 Spring St, Sayre, PA 18840

Kellys Pub & Eatery in Scranton, Pennsylvania

In addition to its signature wings, This Wing stop serves sandwiches and craft brews in a down-to-earth setting. The Irish touches give the place a unique feel. The wings are award-winning, and you can choose from various flavors. The most popular wings are the Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Caesar. You can also order them spicy or plain. The food is delicious, and the service is excellent. You should stop by for a bite if you're in the area. 1802 Cedar Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

Moriarty's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where are the Best Wings in Philly? Moriarty's (11th and Walnut) is the first place that comes to mind. Irish pub, hot wings, and they are large. Moriarty's has been a favorite neighborhood establishment for over thirty years, and it shows.

Joes Famous Wings & Wieners in Leola, Pennsylvania

If you're looking for the best wings in Lancaster County, look no further than Joes Famous and its wing-filled menu. As the number one choice in Leola for chicken and wings, the restaurant is located on Main Street, just off Route 30. Customers can choose from 30 fantastic flavors of fried wings, including honey mustard and buffalo. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of side dishes, such as onion rings and potato skins. Children are welcome to eat here, and the casual atmosphere is excellent for families. You can order food for takeout or delivery, and you'll have plenty of parking to park your car. 56 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grill in Erie Pennsylvania

This restaurant has won many awards for its wings. And a visit to Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grill in East Erie is not complete without trying the wings. You can sample over 150 different flavors of wings here. The sports bar is open and airy, including pizza, burgers, and more. Sitting on the patio and enjoying the wings is an excellent place to watch a game. You can find a variety of unique flavors, from hot Cajun wings to raspberry chipotle BBQ wings. 3702 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505

R Bar and Grill in Nanticoke Pennsylvania

The Wings at R Bar and Grill in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, have earned a reputation as some of the best in the region. Known for its succulent wing sauces, the bar offers over 80 varieties. The pub offers sandwiches, burgers, and seafood. To satisfy the hungriest diner, you can try their famous smoked wings. Choose from pineapple BBQ, jalapeno cheddar, or spicy parm. Their extensive wings menu includes jumbo chicken wings, a PB&J-inspired sauce, or a dry cajun rub. Their hot sauces are a hit with the locals, and the food is a crowd-pleaser. 119 E Kirmar Ave, Nanticoke, PA 18634

The Chicken Coop in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

The Watering hole at The Chicken Coop in Wilkes Barre is a sports bar with various pub grub. It is well known for its chicken wings. They offer many flavors, from buffalo to spicy Thai to barbecue. The menu is diverse, and there are many televisions showing sports. While the food may be bland, the pub ambiance will make it a great place to watch a game. The Chicken Coop's sticky wings are legendary, and you can't go wrong with them. The wing meat is smoked and char-grilled to perfection. You can choose from the standard plain or jalapeno cheddar or the spicy parm sauce. The wing-centric menu is sure to please everyone. In addition to the hot and spicy wings, you can try their other dishes, too. 165 Wilkes-Barre Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Wingers in Villanova, Pennsylvania

Winger's' wings are perfectly fried and evenly coated with homemade sauce. The wings at this wing joint are so juicy and crispy that they make for an ideal snack for sharing, and the spices vary in flavor from mild to spicy. It's also the perfect place for an after-school snack or after-school drink. 819 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
5K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Nashville, TN

Our Favorite Whiskey Distilleries in Tennessee

TENNESSEE- Whether you are a connoisseur of whiskey or enjoy a good drink from time to time, you may want to check out the best to visit in Tennessee. You can find a variety of distilleries in the state of Tennessee, ranging from small, family-run businesses to large companies with multiple facilities.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Our 5 Favorite Steakhouses in Boston

BOSTON, MA - If you're looking for a great place to dine in Boston, you should check out some of the best steakhouses in the area. Whether you're in the mood for some ribs or a juicy filet, there's a Boston steakhouse!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -Philly is one of the most famous cities for speakeasies. The city is known as a bootlegger's mecca; Speakeasy culture isn't limited to bars; there is even a cookie speakeasy in the city. There are so many to choose from, so make sure you know the best ones in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Booths at The Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia, PA -What is Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market? This enclosed public market is America's largest and is housed in a National Historic Landmark building. It offers a large variety of fresh and local produce, meats, seafood, cheeses, confections, and more. From a simple sandwich to a gourmet meal, you're sure to find something to satisfy your palate at this unique and enchanting market.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Our 5 Favorite Sandwiches in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, there's no shortage of tasty grab-and-go meals. Some sandwiches will transport you to distant lands, and others are an edible nostalgia trip. Some must-haves are located in 9-to-5 lunch zones, while others are in residential neighborhoods with fewer dining options. These essential sandwiches are worth a trip; some are popping up in pop-up locations with plans to open permanent locations in D.C.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Our 8 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona

ARIZONA- The Arizona area has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the area. But there’s one thing that will always be a crowd-pleaser: a hot dog. From New York-style franks to Chicago dogs to Colombian perros (topped with pineapple, guacamole, and mozzarella), there are plenty of Arizona hot dog joints to try.

Read full story
Denver, CO

8 of Our Favorite Denver Breweries

DENVER, CO - The craft beer scene is flourishing in Denver, and the city is home to some of the best breweries around. With over 400 breweries in Colorado, there are plenty of options for the adventurous craft beer lover. But picking the best ones in Denver can be tricky.

Read full story

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat South Carolina Buffets

SOUTH CAROLINA - Look no further if you're looking for a place to eat in South Carolina that offers a tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet! There are several to choose from, each offering a variety of delicious foods to enjoy. All-you-can-eat buffet restaurants are a huge hit in South Carolina. They offer a wide range of options for everyone, including the kids. They're also a lot quicker than a conventional restaurant. You can start fixing your hunger right away!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite Wine Bars In NYC

NEW YORK CITY - If you're planning a visit to New York City, it's a good idea to learn about some of the best wine bars in the city. There are many excellent options for the wine-loving palate, with places like One19, Cherry On Top, and Gem Wine located in the Lower East Side and Winona's in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dogs in Tennessee

TENNESSEE - If you are craving hot dogs, there are a lot of places in Tennessee where you can get some delicious grub. But a few locations stand out when it comes to delicious hot dogs. Read on to learn about some of the best hot dog joints in the state!

Read full story
3 comments

Our 5 Favorite Place to Dine-Out at Disney Springs

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will indeed find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.

Read full story
Iowa State

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Iowa

IOWA - Whether you are looking for a quick bite on the go or a relaxing evening with your family, there are plenty of all-you-can-eat restaurants in Iowa. Here are a few that may interest you.

Read full story
7 comments
Mississippi State

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - There is a lot to choose from when it comes to must-try Bucket List restaurants in Mississippi. There are the ones in the heart of the state where you can enjoy great food and have a relaxing evening, and those located a little bit farther away. But regardless of where you are going, you can be sure to have a good time in any of these places.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 of Our Favorite Steakhouses in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY - There's no better way to spend a Saturday evening in New York City than by dining at one of the city's best steakhouses. We've rounded up a list of the hottest spots to try in the city, including the award-winning Smith & Wollensky, the acclaimed Gage & Tollner, the delicious Bowery Meat Company, and the hip new eatery Carne Mare. Whether you're looking to enjoy a juicy steak or a plateful of pasta, you're sure to find something to please.

Read full story

How to Safely Tow a Car with Your RV

One of the major drawbacks when traveling in an RV is having to pack and unpack your vehicle each time you want to explore. Not only is this tedious, but it also consumes more fuel than necessary.

Read full story
10 comments

Our 5 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

Whether you're hosting or attending a Super Bowl party, these time-honored snacks are sure to score big points. A recent poll of America's favorite game-day foods has determined which items will make your party a hit. Look at the list below, and be ready to rock your spread this game day!

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.

Read full story
5 comments
Gallup, NM

5 of Our Favorite New Mexico Hot Dog Spots

NEW MEXICO - When it comes to hot dogs in New Mexico, there are plenty of choices. From classic versions with mustard and onions to southwestern-style versions topped with bacon, chili, and New Mexico green chile, there's something for everyone here.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy