Our 10 Favorite Buffalo Wing Spots in Pennsylvania

Photo by Syed F Hashemi on Unsplash

PENNSYLVANIA - If you're looking for the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. Our staff has compiled a list of our favorite wings in Pennsylvania.

The Coney in Indiana, PA

The Best Wings at The Coney in Indiana, PA, are served in a laid-back eatery with a dance floor and game room. Give the Coney a try if you're in the mood for some burgers, hot dogs, and wings. This place serves wings and burgers and is a great place to eat with friends. It's a casual, fun atmosphere, and you'll feel at home here. Try our favorite, the famous Coney Style Wings. 642 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701

Wings at Fat Heads Saloon in Pittsburgh

One of the Pittsburgh hotspots for wings is Fat Heads Saloon. This casual saloon serves classic pub fare with 40+ craft beer taps and a house brew. The wings here are a favorite with locals. The relaxed atmosphere and affordable prices make this a great place to spend a night with friends. A visit here is a surefire hit! 1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Alligers House of Wings in Sayre, Pennsylvania

Alligers House of Wings in Sayre, Pennsylvania, offers a vast selection of wings. Among the popular items are chicken wings, garlic parmesan, and kare-kare. Besides serving delicious fried chicken, this restaurant also offers takeaway options. It is known for its friendly service and affordable prices. Its quiet, relaxed atmosphere makes it a great place to go with family and friends. 201 Spring St, Sayre, PA 18840

Kellys Pub & Eatery in Scranton, Pennsylvania

In addition to its signature wings, This Wing stop serves sandwiches and craft brews in a down-to-earth setting. The Irish touches give the place a unique feel. The wings are award-winning, and you can choose from various flavors. The most popular wings are the Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Caesar. You can also order them spicy or plain. The food is delicious, and the service is excellent. You should stop by for a bite if you're in the area. 1802 Cedar Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

Moriarty's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where are the Best Wings in Philly? Moriarty's (11th and Walnut) is the first place that comes to mind. Irish pub, hot wings, and they are large. Moriarty's has been a favorite neighborhood establishment for over thirty years, and it shows.

Joes Famous Wings & Wieners in Leola, Pennsylvania

If you're looking for the best wings in Lancaster County, look no further than Joes Famous and its wing-filled menu. As the number one choice in Leola for chicken and wings, the restaurant is located on Main Street, just off Route 30. Customers can choose from 30 fantastic flavors of fried wings, including honey mustard and buffalo. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of side dishes, such as onion rings and potato skins. Children are welcome to eat here, and the casual atmosphere is excellent for families. You can order food for takeout or delivery, and you'll have plenty of parking to park your car. 56 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grill in Erie Pennsylvania

This restaurant has won many awards for its wings. And a visit to Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grill in East Erie is not complete without trying the wings. You can sample over 150 different flavors of wings here. The sports bar is open and airy, including pizza, burgers, and more. Sitting on the patio and enjoying the wings is an excellent place to watch a game. You can find a variety of unique flavors, from hot Cajun wings to raspberry chipotle BBQ wings. 3702 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505

R Bar and Grill in Nanticoke Pennsylvania

The Wings at R Bar and Grill in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, have earned a reputation as some of the best in the region. Known for its succulent wing sauces, the bar offers over 80 varieties. The pub offers sandwiches, burgers, and seafood. To satisfy the hungriest diner, you can try their famous smoked wings. Choose from pineapple BBQ, jalapeno cheddar, or spicy parm. Their extensive wings menu includes jumbo chicken wings, a PB&J-inspired sauce, or a dry cajun rub. Their hot sauces are a hit with the locals, and the food is a crowd-pleaser. 119 E Kirmar Ave, Nanticoke, PA 18634

The Chicken Coop in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

The Watering hole at The Chicken Coop in Wilkes Barre is a sports bar with various pub grub. It is well known for its chicken wings. They offer many flavors, from buffalo to spicy Thai to barbecue. The menu is diverse, and there are many televisions showing sports. While the food may be bland, the pub ambiance will make it a great place to watch a game. The Chicken Coop's sticky wings are legendary, and you can't go wrong with them. The wing meat is smoked and char-grilled to perfection. You can choose from the standard plain or jalapeno cheddar or the spicy parm sauce. The wing-centric menu is sure to please everyone. In addition to the hot and spicy wings, you can try their other dishes, too. 165 Wilkes-Barre Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Wingers in Villanova, Pennsylvania

Winger's' wings are perfectly fried and evenly coated with homemade sauce. The wings at this wing joint are so juicy and crispy that they make for an ideal snack for sharing, and the spices vary in flavor from mild to spicy. It's also the perfect place for an after-school snack or after-school drink. 819 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.