Our 5 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

Photo by Scott Eckersley on Unsplash

Whether you're hosting or attending a Super Bowl party, these time-honored snacks are sure to score big points.

A recent poll of America's favorite game-day foods has determined which items will make your party a hit. Look at the list below, and be ready to rock your spread this game day!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are a beloved snack food and a staple of Super Bowl Sunday. These deep-fried chicken wings come coated or dipped in vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce for an irresistible kick of heat.

They are typically served with celery sticks, carrot sticks, and blue cheese dressing for dipping. They may be smothered with ranch dressing in certain places, especially outside New York.

Fried Mac and Cheese

Fried mac and cheese is a comforting classic that has never tasted better. Crisp on the outside and creamy and cheesy inside make it the ideal appetizer to enjoy on game day.

To get these crispy mac and cheese bites just right, it's all in the coating. First, they are dusted with flour, then dipped in egg before being sprinkled with panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch.

These crispy macaroni and cheese balls are deep-fried in a high-temperature oil to get them crispy on the outside and melty inside. Perfect for game day snacks your guests will be begging you to make again!

Jalapeno Poppers

For an effortless appetizer at your next party, jalapeno poppers are a perfect choice. Filled with cream cheese mixture and topped with crunchy bread crumbs, they bake quickly, so you can serve them up in no time!

Our favorite recipe for stuffed jalapeno poppers is this one. It features cream cheese, bacon, green onions, parmesan cheese, and garlic stuffed inside a jalapeno pepper half and then topped off with panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch.

These delicious stuffed jalapeno poppers are the ideal snack to serve at a game day party or tailgating event. They go great with blue cheese dressing and sweet chili sauce, plus you can store them in the fridge so you can enjoy them at any time!

Chickpea Nachos

This nutritious recipe is packed with nutrient-rich vegetables and crispy roasted chickpeas. It's a fun take on traditional nachos that you'll find delicious - we promise!

Sheet pan nachos make for a quick and easy one-dish meal that's great to bring to parties or get-togethers. A long, wide sheet pan works best in this recipe because it can accommodate plenty of nachos without overcrowding.

This delicious vegetarian chickpea nacho recipe is loaded with Buffalo flavors and topped off with vegan cheese, red bell pepper, and fresh green onions. Perfect for game day or any casual party, these are sure to please everyone at the table!

Chili Cheese Dip

Chili Cheese Dip is a must-have snack for any game day or party. This easy appetizer combines shredded cheddar with canned chili to create an irresistible dish that will become one of your go-to snacks!

Serve this tasty dip as an accompaniment to tortilla chips or Frito scoops. You could also turn it into a chili dip bar by lining a serving tray with all ingredients and inviting guests to dig in!

For a slightly hotter dip, stir in hot sauce after baking.

For a more flavorful and creamy dip, stir in some diced salsa!

For a healthier alternative, substitute ground turkey and pinto beans instead of beef in this dip. It will make an excellent low-carb snack for all your guests!

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.