Our 5 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLrhS_0kl0VrSB00
Photo byScott EckersleyonUnsplash

Whether you're hosting or attending a Super Bowl party, these time-honored snacks are sure to score big points.

A recent poll of America's favorite game-day foods has determined which items will make your party a hit. Look at the list below, and be ready to rock your spread this game day!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are a beloved snack food and a staple of Super Bowl Sunday. These deep-fried chicken wings come coated or dipped in vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce for an irresistible kick of heat.

They are typically served with celery sticks, carrot sticks, and blue cheese dressing for dipping. They may be smothered with ranch dressing in certain places, especially outside New York.

Fried Mac and Cheese

Fried mac and cheese is a comforting classic that has never tasted better. Crisp on the outside and creamy and cheesy inside make it the ideal appetizer to enjoy on game day.

To get these crispy mac and cheese bites just right, it's all in the coating. First, they are dusted with flour, then dipped in egg before being sprinkled with panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch.

These crispy macaroni and cheese balls are deep-fried in a high-temperature oil to get them crispy on the outside and melty inside. Perfect for game day snacks your guests will be begging you to make again!

Jalapeno Poppers

For an effortless appetizer at your next party, jalapeno poppers are a perfect choice. Filled with cream cheese mixture and topped with crunchy bread crumbs, they bake quickly, so you can serve them up in no time!

Our favorite recipe for stuffed jalapeno poppers is this one. It features cream cheese, bacon, green onions, parmesan cheese, and garlic stuffed inside a jalapeno pepper half and then topped off with panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch.

These delicious stuffed jalapeno poppers are the ideal snack to serve at a game day party or tailgating event. They go great with blue cheese dressing and sweet chili sauce, plus you can store them in the fridge so you can enjoy them at any time!

Chickpea Nachos

This nutritious recipe is packed with nutrient-rich vegetables and crispy roasted chickpeas. It's a fun take on traditional nachos that you'll find delicious - we promise!

Sheet pan nachos make for a quick and easy one-dish meal that's great to bring to parties or get-togethers. A long, wide sheet pan works best in this recipe because it can accommodate plenty of nachos without overcrowding.

This delicious vegetarian chickpea nacho recipe is loaded with Buffalo flavors and topped off with vegan cheese, red bell pepper, and fresh green onions. Perfect for game day or any casual party, these are sure to please everyone at the table!

Chili Cheese Dip

Chili Cheese Dip is a must-have snack for any game day or party. This easy appetizer combines shredded cheddar with canned chili to create an irresistible dish that will become one of your go-to snacks!

Serve this tasty dip as an accompaniment to tortilla chips or Frito scoops. You could also turn it into a chili dip bar by lining a serving tray with all ingredients and inviting guests to dig in!

For a slightly hotter dip, stir in hot sauce after baking.

For a more flavorful and creamy dip, stir in some diced salsa!

For a healthier alternative, substitute ground turkey and pinto beans instead of beef in this dip. It will make an excellent low-carb snack for all your guests!

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
5K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Nashville, TN

Our Favorite Whiskey Distilleries in Tennessee

TENNESSEE- Whether you are a connoisseur of whiskey or enjoy a good drink from time to time, you may want to check out the best to visit in Tennessee. You can find a variety of distilleries in the state of Tennessee, ranging from small, family-run businesses to large companies with multiple facilities.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Our 5 Favorite Steakhouses in Boston

BOSTON, MA - If you're looking for a great place to dine in Boston, you should check out some of the best steakhouses in the area. Whether you're in the mood for some ribs or a juicy filet, there's a Boston steakhouse!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -Philly is one of the most famous cities for speakeasies. The city is known as a bootlegger's mecca; Speakeasy culture isn't limited to bars; there is even a cookie speakeasy in the city. There are so many to choose from, so make sure you know the best ones in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Booths at The Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia, PA -What is Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market? This enclosed public market is America's largest and is housed in a National Historic Landmark building. It offers a large variety of fresh and local produce, meats, seafood, cheeses, confections, and more. From a simple sandwich to a gourmet meal, you're sure to find something to satisfy your palate at this unique and enchanting market.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Our 5 Favorite Sandwiches in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, there's no shortage of tasty grab-and-go meals. Some sandwiches will transport you to distant lands, and others are an edible nostalgia trip. Some must-haves are located in 9-to-5 lunch zones, while others are in residential neighborhoods with fewer dining options. These essential sandwiches are worth a trip; some are popping up in pop-up locations with plans to open permanent locations in D.C.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Our 8 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona

ARIZONA- The Arizona area has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the area. But there’s one thing that will always be a crowd-pleaser: a hot dog. From New York-style franks to Chicago dogs to Colombian perros (topped with pineapple, guacamole, and mozzarella), there are plenty of Arizona hot dog joints to try.

Read full story
Denver, CO

8 of Our Favorite Denver Breweries

DENVER, CO - The craft beer scene is flourishing in Denver, and the city is home to some of the best breweries around. With over 400 breweries in Colorado, there are plenty of options for the adventurous craft beer lover. But picking the best ones in Denver can be tricky.

Read full story

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat South Carolina Buffets

SOUTH CAROLINA - Look no further if you're looking for a place to eat in South Carolina that offers a tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet! There are several to choose from, each offering a variety of delicious foods to enjoy. All-you-can-eat buffet restaurants are a huge hit in South Carolina. They offer a wide range of options for everyone, including the kids. They're also a lot quicker than a conventional restaurant. You can start fixing your hunger right away!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our 5 Favorite Wine Bars In NYC

NEW YORK CITY - If you're planning a visit to New York City, it's a good idea to learn about some of the best wine bars in the city. There are many excellent options for the wine-loving palate, with places like One19, Cherry On Top, and Gem Wine located in the Lower East Side and Winona's in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dogs in Tennessee

TENNESSEE - If you are craving hot dogs, there are a lot of places in Tennessee where you can get some delicious grub. But a few locations stand out when it comes to delicious hot dogs. Read on to learn about some of the best hot dog joints in the state!

Read full story
3 comments

Our 5 Favorite Place to Dine-Out at Disney Springs

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will indeed find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.

Read full story
Iowa State

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Iowa

IOWA - Whether you are looking for a quick bite on the go or a relaxing evening with your family, there are plenty of all-you-can-eat restaurants in Iowa. Here are a few that may interest you.

Read full story
7 comments
Mississippi State

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - There is a lot to choose from when it comes to must-try Bucket List restaurants in Mississippi. There are the ones in the heart of the state where you can enjoy great food and have a relaxing evening, and those located a little bit farther away. But regardless of where you are going, you can be sure to have a good time in any of these places.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 of Our Favorite Steakhouses in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY - There's no better way to spend a Saturday evening in New York City than by dining at one of the city's best steakhouses. We've rounded up a list of the hottest spots to try in the city, including the award-winning Smith & Wollensky, the acclaimed Gage & Tollner, the delicious Bowery Meat Company, and the hip new eatery Carne Mare. Whether you're looking to enjoy a juicy steak or a plateful of pasta, you're sure to find something to please.

Read full story

How to Safely Tow a Car with Your RV

One of the major drawbacks when traveling in an RV is having to pack and unpack your vehicle each time you want to explore. Not only is this tedious, but it also consumes more fuel than necessary.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Our 10 Favorite Buffalo Wing Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - If you're looking for the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. Our staff has compiled a list of our favorite wings in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.

Read full story
5 comments
Gallup, NM

5 of Our Favorite New Mexico Hot Dog Spots

NEW MEXICO - When it comes to hot dogs in New Mexico, there are plenty of choices. From classic versions with mustard and onions to southwestern-style versions topped with bacon, chili, and New Mexico green chile, there's something for everyone here.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy