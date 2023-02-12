Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.

Thankfully, Pennsylvania offers plenty of great places to get some of the best pho. We consulted diner reviews and other sources to identify the top spots in the state.

Pho Van in Pittsburgh

Pho Van is a cozy eatery offering Vietnamese fares, such as pho, rice bowls, noodles, and vegetarian dishes. Perfect for an after-work dinner with family or a night out with friends! This pho spot, situated in the historic strip district, is one of the top restaurants for quality food. They also provide delivery and takeout services.

Ninh Kieu in Harrisburg

Pho, or Vietnamese noodle soup, has long been a culinary must-try. It's often praised as the best meal of its kind, featuring an irresistibly flavorful broth paired with plenty of beef-flavored noodles. And Ninh Kieu is the go-to spot for all things pho, from classic dishes to cult favorites - and they do them all perfectly. Those who value excellent customer service and delicious meals

Pho Thai Nam in East Norriton

For an authentic bowl of pho, Pho Thai Nam in East Norriton is your go-to spot. This two-in-one Vietnamese and Thai eatery offers a fragrant bowl of hot stuff and other delectable options. You can also pick from an extensive list of Vietnamese beverages that enhance any savory dish or drink on the menu. You can't go wrong with any of their photos, but we recommend trying out the Bun Bo Hue and a side of pork spring rolls for a complete experience.

Pho 11 in State College

This restaurant is a beloved favorite among State College locals for its authentic Asian food, delicious menu, and friendly staff. It's a special favorite among State College locals for its authentic Asian food, delightful menu, and friendly staff. Pho 11 is also perfect for enjoying traditional pho soups, rice dishes, and smoothies. You'll also find an extensive selection of iced tea and Vietnamese coffee here!

Pho Saigon II in Bartonsville

Phto at Pho Saigon II is a friendly strip mall eatery serving delicious Vietnamese pho, spring rolls, and grilled pork. Perfect for when you need a leisurely lunch or to take the family out to dinner - Phto has something to suit everyone's tastebuds! This restaurant boasts an inviting staff and a pleasant atmosphere. The pho is excellent, and the price point is reasonable for their high-quality fare.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.