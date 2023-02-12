Gallup, NM

5 of Our Favorite New Mexico Hot Dog Spots

NEW MEXICO - When it comes to hot dogs in New Mexico, there are plenty of choices. From classic versions with mustard and onions to southwestern-style versions topped with bacon, chili, and New Mexico green chile, there's something for everyone here.

But a few spots stand out for their creative takes on classic recipes. Read on to discover which ones are worth giving a try.

Hots Dogs at 505 Burgers & Wings at Gallup

When in Gallup, NM, don't miss 505 Burgers & Wings for some delectable hot dogs. Choose from various toppings like chili and brown gravy for the perfect bite! Also, try their jumbo wings and chicken sandwiches - they have multiple combinations!

Hots Dogs at Foxy Drive-in in Clovis

Hot dogs have long been a classic part of summer picnics in New Mexico - and no trip would be complete without visiting one of Clovis' iconic drive-ins! Foxy Drive-in is a family-friendly restaurant with an inviting atmosphere. Its staff is welcoming and serves delicious ice cream to boot.

Hots Dogs at Old Apple Barn at Mountain Park

The Historic Old Apple Barn was built in 1941 in Mountain Park, New Mexico. Old Apple Barn has everything if you're searching for a quick and easy bite to eat. But, The hot dogs are the star attraction here. Plus, their friendly staff often gives out free beers! Old Apple Barn offers both food and shopping experiences for food connoisseurs alike!

Hots Dogs at Andele's Dog House in Las Cruces

If your four-legged friend is a fan of Mexican cuisine, Andele's Dog House in Mesilla has just the thing. This Mesilla restaurant serves authentic Sonoran-style hot dogs, chile con queso burgers, and cold beer to go along with it. On its covered back patio, Fido can enjoy a meal with you. There are plenty of tables, water spritzers, large-screen TVs, and a fire pit in winter months for added warmth.

Urban Hot Dog Company in Albuquerque

Urban Hot Dog Company is a West Side hot dog restaurant that has made itself known for its creative twist on classic sandwiches. The restaurant's signature Haute Dog is a New England-style hot dog made with homemade rolls and topped with house onion relish, mustard, mayo, and celery salt. You can customize your meal further from their extensive gluten-free and vegetarian options menu.

