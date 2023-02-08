Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Philly

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA - Whether you're on a strict vegan diet or just want to eat healthier, Philly has many great options for plant-based eating. Below are a few of our favorite Philly restaurants to enjoy Philly Vegan Fare.

P.S. & Co.

PS. & Co. is a vegan restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Owner Andrea Kyan is doing her best to create items that appeal to everyone, from the die-hard cheesesteak fan to the soft pretzel lover. You can even choose to eat vegan, gluten-free, kosher, or organic if you want to. The restaurant also accepts credit cards and debit cards. For a romantic evening, P.S. & Co. is the ideal place.

LUHV VEGAN DELI

The Reading Terminal Market is home to a new vegan deli: LUHV Vegan Deli. This vegan deli, which started as a day cart last year, serves traditional deli favorites, including hot sandwiches overstuffed with sliced meats and cheeses. It's a spinoff of Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based company LUHV Vegan Manufacturing. LUHV has now expanded to a permanent location in the market's "Avenue B," serving vegan and gluten-free items.

The Tasty

The Tasty is a popular diner in South Philly that serves plant-based breakfast dishes. You can enjoy a delicious breakfast at this restaurant, where everything on the menu is vegan. If you're looking for a place to grab a quick bite before heading out on the town, you've come to the right place. The menu offers classic American dishes like pancakes, thick-cut French toast, and fully loaded-tofu scrambles. There are also options for those with special dietary requirements, such as gluten-free or soy-free foods.

Bar Bombón

Vegans in the area can find various delicious vegan options in Philadelphia. The Vegan Eatery in Fishtown also serves a selection of vegan dishes. If you're interested in vegan takeout, try this place. You can also order vegan takeout from their takeout window. Located on Broad Street, this restaurant is a great option for vegetarians and vegans alike. It has a variety of menu items and a takeout window.

Nourish

You can enjoy vegan soul food, juice cleanses, and tasty vegan dishes at Nourish Vegan Restaurants in Philadelphia. In the Italian Market, you can also find Nourish Café. The owner studied in the Caribbean and uses that influence in his food. You can sample dishes such as Philly Jawn, which is a popular raw vegan dish, and Jamaican-flavored rotisserie chicken.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.