Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.

Ninja Sushi in Nutley

If you're in the mood for Japanese food and fancy décor, check out Ninja Sushi in Nutley, NJ. The restaurant's Japanese menu includes sushi, spicy rolls, shumai, and flija. You can also order drinks like bubble tea or iced green tea. Prices are reasonable, and the service is top-notch.

Kim's Sushi in West Orange

Kim's Sushi offers fresh, à la carte sushi and a BYOB environment. The warm, inviting atmosphere makes you feel like you're in Japan. The friendly, knowledgeable staff is eager to share their extensive knowledge of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant's menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarian options. The menu features traditional Japanese and Korean dishes and is complemented by an impressive selection of ice cream. There's also a perfectly cooked orange dessert. Kim's Sushi offers takeout as well. The staff is friendly and efficient, and the service is fast. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the decor is adorable.

Critics rated Kim's Sushi one of the best in NJ. The sushi is fresh, the servers are friendly, and the extras are always included. The prices are a great balance between quality and quantity. While it's not the best sushi, it's the best sushi in town, so don't let the price fool you.

Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park

Kenko Sushi is one of the most popular Japanese joints in the area. This restaurant offers a variety of sushi rolls and also offers takeout options. The staff is friendly and helpful, and you can enjoy your meal in a casual atmosphere. You can also order a large variety of Japanese drinks, such as sake. Kenko Sushi is located in Lincoln Park, NJ, serving delicious Japanese fusion cuisine. The restaurant's chefs devote their time to making sure every customer has a fantastic dining experience. Recently, the restaurant was ranked as the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey by The Daily Meal. Other honors include being named one of the top 100 restaurants by Yelp.

Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood

The Tokyo-inspired dining space at Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingwood has a variety of Japanese classics and a sushi bar. In addition to sushi, you can choose from the menu items like udon. A full bar is also available for drinks and cocktails. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The Fukuyoshis opened Sagami in 1974 and are now managed by their daughter, Chizuko. The restaurant began as a small food hut on the outskirts of Collingwood and has since grown into a fine Japanese restaurant in the Philadelphia area. Its growth is the story of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.