Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia

Photo by chrissie kremer on Unsplash

WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.

The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown

In Morgantown, West Virginia, you can visit The Ranch Community Store, a large thrift store with a mission to help kids in crisis. The store is at 255 Don Knotts Blvd., just south of the Waterfront Place Hotel. The store is a great place to find unique items for a low price. All proceeds of sales benefit Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a local non-profit.

Encore is A Thrift Store in Gassaway

The Encore A Thrift Store in Gassaway is a great place to find some great bargains. This store sells gently used clothing, household items, and more. Volunteers operate the store, and the proceeds go to help local families. The Encore A Thrift Store is open four days a week. There is a weekly special or discount at this store. The employees are knowledgeable about the items in the store and can assist you in finding a bargain. This store is also an excellent place to donate gently used items for free or cheap.

Mountain Mission in Charleston

The Mountain Mission Thrift Store is located in Charleston, West Virginia, and offers excellent prices on many products. This thrift store offers unique clothing, home goods, novelty items, furniture, and more for a low price. There are many ways to support the mission, from making a pledge to volunteering, and many ways to find bargain deals at Mountain Mission. The organization serves the people of the Kanawha Valley with emergency needs. It is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps the community in need by providing various in-kind and financial assistance.

Last Shepherd Thrift in Summersville

Last Shepherd Thrift is a local thrift store in Summersville, West Virginia. It is located at 519 Main St. The store is open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Mondays through Saturdays. It also offers in-store pickup and delivery services. Donations to this store can range from household items to clothing. The organization takes in gently used household items, children's clothes, furniture, small appliances, books, and more. Occasionally, they even take in bric-a-brac like jewelry and collectibles.

Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe in Morgantown

The Animal Friends Thrift Shoppe is a beautiful place to find bargains for your next shopping trip. In addition to giving customers great deals, the store provides much-needed support to the Animal Friends Sanctuary, where they care for abandoned, abused, and unwanted animals. The shop is an excellent way to support the charity located in Morgantown, WV. The Thrift Shoppe is located at 5000 Greenbag Rd. in Morgantown, West Virginia, and is open Monday through Saturday. It has a 4.8-star rating from customers. Besides the Thrift Shoppe, customers can also find local artists and artisans at the Arts Walks.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.