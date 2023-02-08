5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida

Photo by Pim Myten on Unsplash

FLORIDA - Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.

JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna

The all-in-one eatery is a great place to eat and catch a big catch. Water equipment rentals are also available. The staff at JB's is incredibly knowledgeable and friendly. It is also the perfect place for families to spend an afternoon. If you're looking for a great place to eat in New Smyrna, Florida, you've come to the right place. JB's Fish Camp & Seafood offers delicious, fresh seafood every day. You can choose from steamed fish, seafood baskets, and seafood platters. There's also a happy hour Monday through Friday. 859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Euphoria Fish House in Orlando

For a laid-back luxury dining experience in Orlando, Florida, try Euphoria Fish House. This restaurant has a modern, open kitchen and a bustling lounge. It's a great spot for a romantic dinner or a small group gathering. For more information, click here. Located at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, the Euphoria Fish House serves a delectable menu of fresh seafood favorites. Inspired by Jimmy Buffett's famous yacht, the restaurant serves traditional and contemporary cuisine. This restaurant is open to both locals and resort guests. 8000 Fins Up Cir, Celebration, FL 34747

Pompano Joe's in Destin

Located in Destin, Florida, Pompano Joe's is a destination for those who love Caribbean seafood and tropical cocktails. You can sample fresh, local seafood in a laid-back atmosphere. This popular spot has live music on select nights during the warmer months. Guests can dine in a casual atmosphere with live music in Pompano Joe's, a restaurant located right on the beach in Destin. Whether you enjoy a quiet dinner or a romantic evening with your loved one, you will surely find something to enjoy at Pompano Joe's. The menu features seafood that is caught fresh daily, so you can rest assured it's safe to eat. You can enjoy appetizers such as fried mozzarella sticks, shrimp, chicken Caesar, and beef tenderloin. There are also a variety of salads, including pineapple coleslaw, scallop, and artichoke salad. 2237 Scenic Gulf Dr, Destin, FL 32550

Mignonette in Miami

The Mignonette seafood restaurant in Miami is a fine place to enjoy fresh seafood and live music. Its elegant decor and lively atmosphere make it a perfect place for a fun date or catch-up with friends. The service at Mignonette is friendly and knowledgeable about the ingredients in the dishes. There are no walk-ins here, but you can still expect a wait for your meal. A Miami seafood restaurant, Mignonette, is known for its oysters. It is one of the best oyster bars in the city. It is owned by Chef Daniel Serfer and Ryan Roman and features superior oysters, seafood, prime meats, and vegetables. The restaurant owners also operate Blue Collar, which serves American comfort foods in a more casual environment. While Mignonette isn't cheap, it offers classic seafood preparations at affordable prices. 210 NE 18th St, Miami, FL 33132

DJ's Clam Shack in Key West

DJ's Clam Shack, a casual seafood restaurant located in Key West, Florida, opened in 2009. With a menu showcasing a unique blend of Southern and Northern flavors, this eatery has become a popular destination for visitors to Key West. Menu highlights include fried clams, lobster rolls, and New England clam chowder. Other menu items include Florida Keys favorites like conch fritters and fried shrimp. In addition to serving delicious seafood, DJ's Clam Shack also has a large outdoor patio. It is a family-friendly establishment that offers indoor and outdoor seating and even has bike racks for those who want to pedal to the eatery. 629 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.