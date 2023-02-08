3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New Jersey

Photo by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash

NEW JERSEY - If you're looking for a place to throw an axe, check out these Axe-Throwing spots in New Jersey. These include Bury the Hatchet in Cherry Hill, Stumpy's Hatchet House in Delran, Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken Township, and the Battle of the Axes, NJ, in Williamstown.

Bury the Hatchet in Cherry Hill

Bury the Hatchet is a unique date night experience that will test your teamwork skills and bring the excitement of axe throwing to a new level. This high-intensity activity offers couples two hours of intense adrenaline rushes. Teams are challenged to throw hatchets at a target to hit a bullseye and advance to the elimination tournament.

Axe throwing is a competitive sport with a long history in Canada. It's also becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Think of axe throwing as a combination of darts and ping pong, but with axes instead of balls. Bury the Hatchet is a safe environment for people of all skill levels to practice and participate in axe-throwing tournaments.

Stumpy's Hatchet House in Delran

Stumpy's Hatchet House is opening a new location in Delran next to Launch Trampoline Park, which opened on Tuesday. Located in Greenleaf Shopping Center, the location is convenient for those in the Delran area. It's great for birthday celebrations, company team building, and date nights. The restaurant is also just minutes from Mooretown, Willingboro, and Riverside.

This private company has several locations in New Jersey. The original Delran location was opened in 2015. There are also locations in Fairfield, Green Brook, Eatontown, and Princeton. It all started when two couples barbequed in Barnegat Bay in 2015. The atmosphere is cozy, with couches and communal areas; whether a birthday party or a team-building event, Stumpy's Hatchet house is the perfect place to have a great time.

Battle of the Axes NJ in Williamstown

Battle of the Axes NJ is a brand new axe-throwing center in Williamstown, New Jersey. It's a 10,000-square-foot facility and the largest axe-throwing center in south jersey. The center also offers private event and party space. It is also a good option for fundraising events.

It's located at 1041 Glassboro Rd, Ste A2, in Williamstown. Battle of the Axes NJ is listed under recreational center or amusement center. It has 87 reviews from customers. The average rating is five stars. Located in South Jersey, it's an ideal spot for groups and families. The venue is well-maintained and features a comfortable atmosphere. Axe throwing is a fun and exciting sport.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.