Red Rocks Amphitheater - A Concert Under The Stars

COLORADO - Near Morrison, Colorado, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an incredible concert venue that will make you fall in love with the great outdoors. With fantastic acoustics, natural rock formations framing the stage, and breathtaking views of Denver from 6,450 feet above sea level, this concert experience should not be missed!

If you visit this beautiful park during the summer, there is no reason to miss a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre! With so many events happening there every month, your sure to find find the perfect show for you!

The venue offers an incredibly unique concert experience and is the perfect place to see an artist you've wanted to see for a long time. Plus, there is just something about being outside that makes any concert better. With the wind in your hair, it's almost like you are at a show in the middle of nature itself.

You may not know this, but the seating at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is very spread out, making it easier to walk around the stage and see your favorite artist!

It's a venue that every music lover should experience at least once in their lifetime! Some of the greatest artists in the world have performed at this fantastic venue; it is a once-in-lifetime experience for any music lover.

