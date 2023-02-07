Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Angelo's Pizzeria

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The pizzeria serves classic Italian favorites and signature pizzas, like the Upside Down pie. The tomato sauce here is sweet and has a hint of Italian seasoning. This place is so popular that there are often long lines.

Pizza Shackamaxon

The Hippie Pizza Counter offers veggie and meat pizzas and is a counter-serve nook. It also offers daily specials. It has a full bar, so you can relax and socialize while enjoying a delicious slice. The upscale atmosphere and attentive service make this a favorite of locals.

The pizzeria is located in Fishtown and is an excellent spot for a casual dinner. There are a walk-up window and picnic tables to enjoy your pizza. The thin-crust pie is big enough to eat with two hands, and you can order a plain, pepperoni, or thick tomato pie.

Pizzeria Vetri

Pizzeria Vetri is a restaurant that celebrates authentic Italian pizza. Located on Callowhill Street in Philadelphia, it has received critical acclaim from national publications. In 2014, GQ named it one of the country's top 25 new restaurants. The restaurant features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with a red accent, an open kitchen, and custom mosaic tiles imported from Italy.

Tacconelli's

Brick Oven Pizzeria in the Old City has a longstanding tradition of serving thin-crust tomato pie. Its classic thin-crust tomato pie is the signature dish. Brick Oven Pizzeria has been serving customers for decades, and their pizzas are made to order. The restaurant is well-known throughout Philadelphia. It is the perfect place to satisfy pizza cravings but it requires a reservation. To make a reservation, call at least a day in advance.

Pizza Brain

Quirky Eatery is known for its pizza memorabilia and artisan pies with unique toppings. It is open daily, and the food is fresh and delicious. You can also indulge in ice cream. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is fast. The restaurant features a full-scale pizza memorabilia museum. The walls are decorated with various pizza-related videos, art, and celebrity photos.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.



