Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.

Where are The Best Dive Bars in PA

We have you covered with the Best of Pennsylvania Dive Bars and Taverns, from classic college bars to self-proclaimed dive bars. Where the beers are cheap and the local's go-to drink!

Dirty Franks - Philadelphia

Located near Washington Square, this is the ultimate Philadelphia dive bar that opened two weeks after prohibition ended in 1933. Even today, the drinks are still cheap, the regulars are still there, and they still don't cook any food. At 347 S 13th St, in Philadelphia, PA 19107

Jake's Bar - West Chester

Located at the West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Jake's Bar is a timeless college and dive bar with inexpensive beers in the fun surrounding. Located at 549 S Matlack St. in West Chester, PA 19382

Zeno's – State College

This dive bar and tavern is a draw for its vast selection of international brews, pub fare, and live music. Zeno's Pub's eclectic drink menus and live music calendar has made this downtown dive bar a local favorite for years in State College. Located in: Hotel State College & Co at 100 W College Ave in State College, PA 16801

Bob and Barbara's Lounge - Philadelphia

Located on South Street has been in operation since 1969. They are the originator of the famous "citywide special," a PBR cannon a shot of Jim Beam in 1994. They're also home to Philly's longest-running drag show. Located at 1509 South St in Philadelphia, PA 19146

Al Patti's Bar & Grill – Indiana

Don't skip Al Patti's when strolling along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana PA. Est. 1953, we are Indiana, PA's best steak house, one of the original sports bars, and the best college bar in town. Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701

Rays Happy Birthday Bar - Philadelphia

Located in South Philly was founded in 1938. This bar is dark, dank, and cheap, making it the perfect contrast from the bright lights, eager tourists, and expensive cheesesteaks down the street at Pat and Ginos. A block away from the original bar where the owner Ray greeted each customer with "Happy Birthday," and if it happened to be your birthday, you got a free drink. The same policy still stands today.

Lefty's - Pittsburgh

A classic dive bar, but then again, some of the best bars are. Reasonable drinks and very friendly and attentive bartenders. Located at 2021 Penn Ave in Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Gooski's - Pittsburgh

Dark, old-school hangout with imported beer, pierogi & other bar bites, plus live music & a jukebox. This is the Dive of Dives but without the pretentious "dive bar atmosphere." Cash only joint, but there is an ATM on site. Friendly bartenders and cheap drinks have great wings. Located at 3117 Brereton St in Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Shady Mcgradys - Harrisburg

The best dive bar in Harrisburg and the Shadiest Bar - Shady McGrady's Irish Pub opened in 1998 and has a reputation for where weirdos, beer snobs, and regular joes come together in harmony. Located at 204 Verbeke St. in Harrisburg, PA 17102

Poor Richards Pub - Scranton

Full bar tucked inside a bowling alley with a pub grub menu, flat screens & karaoke nights. Great dive bar with chill bartenders and cold beer. A must stop when in Scranton, PA. Located at 125 Beech St in Scranton, PA 18505

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places