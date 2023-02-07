Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

Photo by Josh Pereira on Unsplash

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.

The Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The Original ScoopDog offers a variety of gourmet 100-percent beef hot dogs inspired by hot dog styles across the country. For example, the Chicago Dog contains seven ingredients and is served on a poppy seed bun. It is complemented by neon green relish and yellow mustard. Other options include the Detroit Dog, which is topped with red onion and peppers, and the New York Dog, which is the specialty of Arkansas.

Hot Rod Wieners in Little Rock

The Hot Rod Wieners food truck offers a variety of tasty treats. This food truck, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a local favorite. Its menu features beef and veggie hot dogs. It also offers catering and business lunches. The food truck operates on a weekly schedule.

The food truck business is quickly becoming popular in Arkansas. Whether you are in the mood for a hot dog or you're looking for a Mexican taco, this food truck will cater to your needs. It's also an excellent choice for events such as birthday parties. The food truck court is located at 801 South Chester Street downtown. It features six different food trucks a day. The court also has Wi-Fi and restrooms.

Yancey’s Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville

Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs is a unique, locally-owned hot dog stand. Cody Yancey, a student at the University of Arkansas, in 2008 opened it. Since its opening, Cody Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs has become a staple in Fayetteville's nightlife. Not only does this stand sell delicious hot dogs and smoked sausages, but it is also a safe place for people in need.

Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., but it is closed on Sundays. The dog menu is updated regularly, so you should visit often. Cody Yancey started Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in 2008. He served in the army and graduated from the University of Arkansas. After college, he returned to Fayetteville and started Yancey's Dickson.

Hammontree’s Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville

Hammontree's Grilled Cheese is located in the entertainment district of downtown Fayetteville. It's a casual, friendly place that locals highly recommend. This little corner of Northwest Arkansas is a hidden cheesy secret for cheese lovers. The atmosphere is laid-back, and the staff is friendly and helpful. In addition to delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, Hammontree's has a great selection of house-made sauces and artisanal cheese.

Hammontree uses locally-sourced foods as much as possible. It buys its bread from the Ozark Natural Family Bakery and its sausages from James at the Mill and sources herbs from local farmers' markets. It serves excellent grilled cheese sandwiches, which are soft and decent outside. The service is friendly, and the prices are reasonable.

Léa-Léa’s Gourmet Dogs in Little Rock

Léa-Léa's Gourmet Dogs is an Arkansas hot dog restaurant in Downtown Little Rock. It offers takeout and delivery options. They also have a large selection of drinks. And, on weekends, they even have brunch.

B Dawgs Hotdogs and Nachos in Alexander

B Dawgs Hotdogs and nachos is a fast food restaurant in Alexander, Arkansas, that offers delicious fried chicken and hot dogs. In 2010, barbecue nachos and funnel dogs made their debut. These are served with pulled pork meat and barbecue sauce on top of tortilla chips. In 2011, the business expanded into several other concession stands and offered barbecue nachos. The popularity of barbecue nachos helped the restaurant's bottom line.

The restaurant serves the public and accepts cash or credit cards. It is located at 2211 N Reynolds Rd. Its hours of operation are listed on the menu page. It is available for takeout and delivery.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places