5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Photo by WIKIpedia

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great.

The atmosphere is unique. The restaurant is decorated with a monastery theme. You may notice that the staff is dressed in monk clothes, and the facility is adorned with pews and stained glass windows. Guests can enjoy a meal at Brother Sebastian's while listening to melodic chants.

Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland

Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashlând, Nebraska, offers a variety of dining options. The establishment is family-friendly and offers business-casual dining. You can place an order online and pick up your meal when you arrive. The restaurant also provides parking and bike racks.

RTB has been family-owned and operated since 1995. They offer daily specials. They do not accept reservations, but the restaurant tends to get busy. We recommend bringing your appetite. You may want to plan and make a reservation if possible. This establishment is small, but it is worth a visit.

Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha

If you're looking for a casual place to grab a quick meal in Omaha, you should try Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch. This neighborhood favorite is known for its affordable, delicious breakfast options and friendly service. It also has cute decor and an easygoing atmosphere. The restaurant has earned a 4.5-star Google rating.

The cafe serves hearty breakfasts and savory lunches. The restaurant's menu features the classic favorites of breakfast. You can also try their famous Fish & Chips. The Dundee Dell has been a staple in the area since 1934. If you have a gluten-free diet, you may want to call ahead to be sure that the menu is gluten-free.

Plainsman Steakhouse & Lounge in Juniata

Plainsman Steakhouse & Lounge is an excellent place for a delicious meal and chicken-fried steak. They have multiple menus, which include chicken steaks, ribs, and prime rib roast. The staff is friendly, and the prices are reasonable for the high-quality food they serve.

Stauffer’s Cafe & Pie Shoppe in Lincon

Stauffer's is a charming old-school diner in Lincon, Nebraska, that offers an expansive pie menu and a variety of American breakfast and lunch specialties. Stauffer's offers it all if you are hungry for a traditional fried chicken, a classic grilled cheese sandwich, or something a little more decadent.

The cozy eatery is close to Hwy 2 Park and offers a wide variety of American breakfast and lunch dishes. It also provides homemade goodies like cinnamon raisin French toast. Breakfast platters are available, as are savory items like fried chicken livers. A meal here will leave you satisfied and craving more. Breakfast specialties include two eggs, hash browns, and buckwheat pancakes.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha

Whether you're looking for an early morning meal in Omaha, Nebraska, or are simply craving a good breakfast, the Saddle Creek Breakfast Club is the place to go. Its menu rotates regularly, and it's always worth trying something new. Plus, the staff is friendly, and the prices are reasonable. Its homey atmosphere makes it a great place to enjoy your morning meal.

Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch in Lincon

Good Evans is a family-owned restaurant rooted in family values and fellowship traditions. It serves traditional favorites like Chicken-fried Steak with creative twists and fresh, quality ingredients. Its menu changes frequently and offers something for every palate, from savory to sweet. Its goal is to create a dining experience you and your family will want to repeat.

Travis and Sara Evans make the food at Good Evans daily on-site. It is made using only the freshest ingredients, including free-range eggs. The kitchen is kept clean and bright, and the atmosphere is casual. The restaurant offers both traditional and unique breakfast menus. It offers a daily special, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. With two locations in Nebraska, Good Evans offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items with a contemporary twist. It serves breakfast favorites like corned beef hash and breakfast dogs and more innovative options like shrimp and grits. The menu also features a selection of freshly-brewed coffee.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places