5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON - When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!

Mikes Bakery

Mikes Bakery in Boston is a famous Italian bakery that serves biscotti, cookies, and cannoli in multiple flavors. It has been operating for over seventy years and is located in the historic North End. Founded by Michael Mercogliano, it now operates under the guidance of his stepson, Angelo Papa. Besides its famous cannoli, it specializes in almond biscotti, macaroons, and wedding cookies. The bakers at Mikes Pastry also make gluten-free baked goods.

Mikes Bakery offers a range of pastries and other sweet treats, including pies. It is one of the best bakeries in Boston. The store has a selection of over 19 different cannoli flavors and is popular with locals and tourists alike.

Modern Pastry Shop

Located in Boston's North End, Modern Pastry Shop is a family-owned Italian bakery that has been a favorite of many residents for decades. They specialize in classic Italian and American pastries and have been a staple of Boston gatherings for generations. Since its opening over 70 years ago, Modern Pastry has been a beloved Boston institution. Founded by a family of Italian immigrants, the bakery uses only the freshest ingredients in their baked goods and has become a fixture of local family gatherings.

Modern Pastry Shop is a long-time favorite in the North End and rival of Mike's Pastry. This neighborhood bakery is famous for its Italian classics and homemade cannoli. It also features piping hot coffee, Italian-style pastries, and macaroons.

Japonaise Bakery

Japonaise Bakery in Beacon Hill is home to a variety of delightful pastries. Their melon pan cookie crust and chocolate custard cream pie are light, fluffy, and incredibly delicious. You'll never have to worry about getting too much sugar in your food at Japonaise. The cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and has both indoor and outdoor seating.

This Brookline bakery was opened in 1985 and is now owned by the Sakan family. It is known for its creative baked goods, a mix of Western and Eastern flavors. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice a fragrant aroma of fresh bread. The bread is made with milk, which is traditional for Japanese sweet bread recipes. You'll also find red bean paste in pastries.

Flour Bakery & Café

If you're looking for a unique way to start your morning, consider visiting Flour Bakery & Café. With several locations throughout the city, Flour specializes in breakfast pastries. The staff cares about making delicious food and serving you excellent coffee and tea. The cafes produce fantastic baked goods and pastries using whole-grain, vegan, and gluten-free recipes. Try their sticky buns or crunch french toast.

Flour Bakery & Café is a famous small bakery that serves various pastries and loaves of bread. They also offer great sandwiches and coffee. Their bakery items are widely known in the city and are sure to impress. Flour's small spaces and friendly faces are an ideal setting for enjoying your favorite baked goods.

La Saison Bakery

LA SAISON is known for its unique sourdough loaves. Food & Wine named LA SAISON the best bakery in Massachusetts in 2022. LA SAISON offers savory and sweet pastries and cakes along with its bread. They also make sourdough crust pizzas. They're open every day except Mondays.

Founded in 2007, LA SAISON is known for its signature sourdough loaves. The bakery also makes other delectable pastries, including sourdough-crust pizza. Unlike many other bakeries, La Saison is open every day but Monday. So be prepared to wait in line.

La Saison is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bakery specializes in authentic French and Italian bread, but it also carries a variety of bread from other countries. If you're looking for something sweet, try one of the many tea cakes and fruit tarts. Other famous pastries include baked currant donuts and morning buns.

