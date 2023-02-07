5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland

Photo by Kelly Visel on Unsplash

MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.

Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore

Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot for you if you're looking for the best burgers in Maryland. This cozy spot focuses on burgers and features lamb, black bean, and Kobe beef. Beer is also a big draw at this spot. In the neighborhood of Fells Point, Kooper's Tavern is a local favorite. Named for a yellow lab, the restaurant is connected to Woody's Rum Bar and Slainte. It has a reputation for serving good food, excellent service, and plenty of drinks. Its burgers have received national recognition, and Baltimore Magazine has named them Baltimore's best burger. Zagat also lists it among the top burgers in the nation.

URBurger in Edgewater

If you are looking for an Edgewater restaurant, consider the new UR Burger. This fast-casual burger chain will serve up build-your-own burgers starting at $6.99. You can choose up to three tiers of toppings to customize your burger. The menu also features six signature burgers. In addition, you can order chicken sandwiches and salads. For drinks, you can order a beer or a wine. You can also get an adult milkshake laced with a bit of liquor.

Clark Burger in Baltimore

Clark Burger in Baltimore is an independent burger joint that opened recently. It offers a unique combination of burgers and poutine; a trendy Canadian dish usually served with french fries. The food at Clark Burger is affordable and is made with 100% natural beef. It also has a wide selection of wine, beer, and local craft sodas. The service is friendly and fast.

The burgers at Clark Burger in Baltimore are topped with cheese, sauce, and toppings to create a unique burger experience. You can choose from traditional beef patties or exotic cuts of meat, such as bison. You'll be amazed at the choices available.

Grumps Café in Annapolis

If you're looking for a great burger experience, Grumps Café in Annapolis, Maryland, is worth checking out. The staff is friendly, and the food is good. The menu offers classic diner food. Blueberry pancakes with cinnamon butter are a favorite. Grumps' menu also offers some newer items. One such item is the "bayou scramble," which looks like a side of eggs with three shrimp and bacon. There are also "peppers" on the menu, but they are barely there.

The food at Grump's Cafe is great, the prices are affordable, and the burgers are on point. They also serve excellent Mimosas and beer. The decor is cute, and the atmosphere is friendly. This restaurant is also a good option for families because it has outdoor seating.

Beef N Buns N Paradise in Frederick

If you are looking for a restaurant in Frederick that offers delicious food and good drinks, Beef N Buns N Paradis is an excellent choice. They offer one of the best burgers in the state and other delicious dishes, including crab cakes and chocolate custard. Customers can even choose to dine in or take their meals to go. This restaurant offers delivery and takeaway and features an outdoor seating area. If you prefer, you can order your meal online and pick it up at your convenience.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.