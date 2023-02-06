5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware

Photo by Pixzolo Photography on Unsplash

DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:

Charcoal Pit in Wilmington DE

The Charcoal Pit is a classic American roadhouse near Kirkwood Highway and Greenbank Road. It has vintage menus, a comfortable booth, and small side dishes. They have one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in town. It is also worth a stop for a milkshake. They also have a game room for kids. The best Charcoal Pit burger has a charcoal taste. The menu is dominated by American fare, though they have a few other surprises. The Charcoal Pit has been around since 1956. They have a plethora of burgers and different classic American cuisines.

Bellefonte Café in Wilmington DE

The menu of the Bellefonte Cafe features a variety of traditional grilled cheese sandwiches. You can also try shrimp tacos, burritos, and other delicious meals. The cafe offers a variety of specials each week, and you can find them online. You can also find a schedule of the live entertainment that they have. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating. It has an executive chef who uses fresh produce from local farms and harvests. They also offer an extensive wine list. You can also order food delivery to Bellefonte Cafe from several delivery services.

Home Grown Café in Newark DE

Located in downtown Newark, the Home Grown Cafe is an independently owned restaurant with an extensive menu that caters to various tastes and diets. It has resided centrally on Main St. for over 22 years under the founding owner Sasha Aber and offers dishes suitable for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions. In addition to a full menu, the cafe offers delivery, a full take-out menu, and a weekend brunch. Try the Cranberry Grilled Cheese - House-made cranberry chutney, spreadable brie cheese, smoked bacon onion jam, and red pepper flakes on locally baked multigrain bread.

Kelly’s Logan House in Wilmington DE

Located in Trolley Square, Kelly's Logan House is one of the oldest Irish pubs in Delaware. This 1864 tavern has an outdoor patio, which makes for an excellent spot for a night out. It also offers a full bar with a wide selection of drinks. Kelly's Logan House has been designated a National Historic Site by the US Department of Interior. Along with a full bar, Kelly's Logan House offers a variety of bar foods and a full dining menu. The menu includes various dishes, including their famous grilled cheese sandwich. Must Try: Crabby Grilled Cheese the House crab dip topped with cheddar jack and served on buttery sourdough. Kelly's Logan House also offers a wide variety of craft beers and scotches. It also features an extensive list of bourbons and a hefty drink menu.

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach

Located on Rehoboth Avenue, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats is a pub, distillery, and seafood restaurant. It offers craft beer, a late-night menu, and seasonal releases. The menu features seafood and grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu also offers pizzas and a dessert menu. There are more than 25 beers on tap and a wide selection of cask-conditioned beers. The brewery is also a distillery; its brews are distributed to over twenty states. The must-try here is the; Caprese Grilled Cheese made with Blistered Cherry Tomato, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Fresh Mozzarella, and Proscuitto on Sourdough.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.