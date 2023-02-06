7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.

Why Nashville Is The Perfect Foodie Town?

Southern Farm-to-table

Known as the country music capital of the United States, Nashville is also one of the best cities in the world for foodie enthusiasts. Thanks to a thriving restaurant scene with an abundance of quality restaurants, there's no shortage of places to eat. Many of the city's restaurants source ingredients from local farms to create innovative Southern farm-to-table dishes. Here are some of the best restaurants for farm-to-table food in Nashville.

Two Ten Jack

Two Ten Jack, located in East Nashville, is a Japanese-inspired neighborhood pub. This bar serves sake, shochu, cocktails, and Japanese favorites. It's also home to an extensive beer and bourbon selection. Two Ten Jack is located at 1900 Eastland Avenue. It's also home to a beautiful herb garden in the back. Its menu skews Southern farm-to-table but occasionally detours into international cuisine.

Hot Chicken

Whether you're visiting Nashville or a native, you'll be pleasantly surprised that this Southern city is a foodie paradise. You'll find that hot chicken is one of the city's most popular dishes, and it's not hard to find restaurants specializing in the dish. Hot chicken is a dish that has made its way into the national spotlight. It's often associated with the city of Nashville and its country music heritage. You may have even heard about the hot chicken shacks located in Music City.

Hattie B's

Hattie B's is one of Nashville's most famous hot chicken spots. This restaurant is a must-try for tourists and locals alike. It has locations in Nashville, Midtown, and Charlotte Avenue. Hattie B's has become synonymous with Nashville's hot chicken in the past few years. The restaurant offers hot chicken, sides, and banana pudding. It's also known for its fun twists. In addition to the traditional sides, the restaurant offers fried chicken-topped waffle fries and hot chicken cornish hens.

Lockeland Table

Located on a residential street in East Nashville, Lockeland Table is a family-friendly restaurant serving various gourmet foods. The menu skews southern and occasionally detours into international cuisine. Lockeland Table was nominated for the James Beard Foundation's Best New Restaurant award, and its architecture received a prize from the Metro Historical Commission. The restaurant has a buzzing vibe, with a warm glow that draws customers in. The menu is full of impressive dishes. The restaurant offers family specials on weeknights.

Lockeland Table Community Hour is a great way to experience the restaurant's delicious food and meet the local community. The restaurant donates a portion of its revenue to local schools. In addition, Community Hour offers discounted bites and drinks. The Lockeland Table's Community Hour has grown into a vital fundraising force. Sponsors include Butternut Rose, Pickers Vodka, and Best Brands.

Silver Sands Cafe

Located on the north side of downtown Nashville, Silver Sands Cafe is a soul food cafeteria. For nearly 50 years, this restaurant has been serving locals and visitors a classic southern fare. It's a family-owned restaurant that uses recipes passed down from three generations of home cooks. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can also order catering.

There's a lot to like about this cafe. They offer a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, plus daily specials. They also offer significant portions and classic soul food dishes. They also serve pork chops, fried catfish, and perfectly seasoned green beans. Their fried chicken is also a big deal. Owner Sophia Vaughn has a warm and welcoming personality. They serve their first loyal customers at six in the morning.

Urban Cowboy Public House

Located in the heart of East Nashville, Urban Cowboy is a bed-and-breakfast restaurant perfect for foodies. It offers a high-end heritage menswear shop, a bar/lounge, and a dining hall. Guests can stay in one of eight suites in a historic Queen Anne Victorian mansion. The rooms feature deep copper tubs and in-room A/C. The interior design incorporates varied textures and reclaimed natural materials.

The hotel lobby features a fireplace and a bar. The front porch is decorated with sunflowers and rocking chairs. Guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of Belle Meade Bourbon. The public house features craft cocktails, wood-fired pizza, and small plates. Locals and visitors come here to relax and drink. The bar is open to the public seven days a week.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.