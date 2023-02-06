5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers

Photo by Matt Moloney on Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.

One of the most iconic Philly rappers is Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter. He was a member of the musical group The Roots and has been praised for his passion for lyricism-first hip hop.

Philly Rapper Black Thought

Black Thought is the lead MC for Philadelphia's acclaimed hip-hop group The Roots. He's also a prominent actor, appearing in several films.

He's a Philly native born and raised in Germantown, Point Breeze, and Mount Airy. He lived in Detroit for a while and then moved back to Philadelphia to attend school.

He is a lyricist with a virtuosic sense of rhyme and a charismatic mic presence. During the early 90s, he was an XXL cover model and an influential figure in the rap world.

Philly Rapper Beanie Sigel

Roc-A-Fella Records artist Beanie Sigel is a Philadelphia rapper who made a name for himself with a string of top-five albums and appearances on Jay-Z's projects. Despite an arrest for gun possession and shooting an acquaintance in west Philadelphia, Sigel has continued to record music and make movies.

The South Philly native was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records in 1998 and quickly became a favorite of Jay-Z and head of the label Damon Dash. He also earned a reputation on the local battle circuit for his lyrical ability.

In 2005, he released his third album, The B. Coming, and shot multiple videos. It was a major success, hitting the top five in the US and becoming his biggest seller. However, Sigel was sentenced to a year in prison for a weapons charge.

Philly Rapper Meek Mill

Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill, is a Philadelphia rapper who has taken the city by storm. He has a knack for writing and performing music that is both relatable and inspiring.

His rap career began as a battle rapper, and he later formed a rap group, the Bloodhoundz. He made a name for himself on the streets of Philadelphia with his mixtapes and then landed a major solo album with Dreams and Nightmares.

After he was released from prison, he became a criminal justice reform advocate and fought for changes in the legal system.

Philly Rapper Vinnie Paz

Philadelphia, often overlooked by the larger urban centers of New York City and Los Angeles, is home to some of the top rappers in hip-hop. From Schoolly D inadvertently starting the gangsta rap movement to DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince winning the first rap Grammy, Philly has been responsible for some significant milestones in rap culture.

Paz, a member of the Jedi Mind Tricks and Army of the Pharaoh's rap groups, has a unique lyrical style with dense lyrics that address religion, politics, war, and mythology. He also incorporates his Muslim beliefs in his music.

Philly Rapper Freeway

Hailing from North Philadelphia, Freeway has been a staple in the hip-hop scene since the early 2000s. He was a member of the State Property crew and later joined Roc-A-Fella Records, where he would work with rap legends like Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel.

During his time on the rap label, he released some of the most famous songs from the city, including the Philadelphia national anthem "What We Do Is Wrong" and his classic single "Flipside."

He also released several mixtapes and albums during his tenure on Roc-A-Fella. He eventually split with the label in 2007 and released his second album, Free At Last.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.