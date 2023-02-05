5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii

Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash

HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.

These local restaurants offer a wide range of toppings and sauces. Many even have gluten-free buns. And their smiley staff, kitsch decor, and consistently tasty dogs keep customers coming back for more!

Hot Dogs at Big Island Top Dogs in Hilo HI

Located in Hilo, Big Island Top Dogs is a locally owned storefront restaurant serving a wide variety of your favorite local and Hawaiian foods. They offer hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fries, and plate lunches with a multicultural and local-style twist.

BITD is one of the best hot dog joints in Hawaii. This small but mighty hot dog joint is known for its perfect Texas Toast buns and a slew of creative toppings, including the Covered Wagon Dog with bacon, chili, and home fries. It’s also the ideal place to stop for a bite before heading out on your next Big Island adventure.

Hot Dogs at Arnold’s Beach Bar in Honolulu, HI

In the heart of Waikiki, Arnold’s Beach Bar is great for an affordable drink and a good time. They have a large selection of beverages and live music to boot! The best part is that it’s a gay-friendly place to hang out and enjoy a few drinks. When it comes to hot dogs, this Honolulu, HI establishment has the goods. They serve up a delicious Hawaiian-style Portuguese hot dog with pineapple salsa.

Hot Dogs at Saucy Dogs in Hilo HI

Saucy Dogs is a small eatery on Furneaux Lane in Hilo that offers a range of creative hot dog choices. These tasty treats are served up fresh and made by friendly locals. They also have a few vegetarian-friendly options, like the Nawt Dog (pork sausage hot link topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and celery).

If you’re looking for something different from what you can find at other Hilo hot dog joints, check out Saucy Dogs. They offer a build-your-own menu with various toppings that will make you want to go back again and again.

Hot Dogs at KC Waffle Dog in Honolulu, HI

Check out a hot dog at KC Waffle Dog if you’re in the mood for something different. This family-run restaurant makes a special waffle batter-covered hot dog that’s just as good as your typical hot dog, and the waffle batter creates a crispy outer crust that wraps around a savory hot dog inside. It’s a winning combination that’s become an icon in Hawaii.

Hot Dogs at Puka Dog in Koloa HI

After snorkeling or boogie boarding at Poipu Beach, locals swing by Puka Dog to warm up with a hot dog. Here, they get a proprietary Polish sausage or veggie dog stuffed in a bun baked inside and out.

Guests rave about the food at Puka Dog, noting that it’s delicious and cheap. After topping their dogs with garlic lemon secret sauces (ranging from mild to wickedly hot), they add a tropical fruit relish. The six options are mango, papaya, banana, pineapple, star fruit, and coconut.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.