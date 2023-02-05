What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

Chicago Hot Dogs Photo by WIKI

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.

Each bite is the perfect blend of tang, sweetness, and freshness.

The recipe’s origins date to the early 1900s when Jewish immigrants started a hot dog business. They soon realized the business potential and became masters of the trade.

During the Great Depression, vendors found that adding vegetables to their sausages, including onions and peppers, increased sales by offering customers a healthy meal that was more filling than a traditional hot dog. Eventually, this new trend spread beyond the city to suburbs and towns throughout the area.

Several unbreakable rules govern an authentic Chicago Style Hot Dog: the frank must be all-beef, the bun must be poppy seed, and all the toppings must be added in this order: mustard, relish, onion, tomato, a pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt.

It’s hard to replicate this classic at home, but you can get close with a few easy substitutions. For the poppy seed buns, try substituting potato or rye bread; for neon-green sweet pickle relish, stir a drop or two of green food coloring into your regular pickle relish.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.