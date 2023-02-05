11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.
Dips and Spreads
These easy dips are the perfect snack for a crowd, and they’re made in no time! From creamy spinach dip to sweet and smooth fruit dip, there’s something for everyone.
Homemade Guacamole
This classic Mexican dip is a must-have at any football watch party, and it’s easy to make with just a few ingredients. Add jalapenos if you like spicy and deliciously served with tortilla chips.
Cheesy Potato Chips
A big bowl of homemade chips is one of the most iconic game-day snack items. The recipe is simple to make, and they’re much healthier than store-bought varieties.
Mini Bacon Ranch Cheese Balls
This snack is perfect for a Super Bowl party because it’s easy to prepare, transport, and flavorful! It includes cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and a little ranch dressing. For a fun visual touch, you can stick pretzel sticks in these bite-size treats.
Glazed Kielbasa Pineapple Bites
These small snacks are made with pieces of kielbasa sausage and pineapple. They are a great snack option that can be made in advance and stored in the freezer for a quick, easy party snack.
Chicken and Waffle Sliders
These sliders are the perfect combination of savory fried chicken with sweet, fluffy waffle pieces for a memorable game-day treat. They’re quick and easy to make, and the best part is that they’re a lot more fun than traditional sliders!
Vegetarian Chili
Try this vegetarian chili for a hearty, healthy option for your Super Bowl party. It’s simple to make, has a hint of smokiness, and can be dressed up with toppings like avocado and tortilla chips.
Pasta Side
Pasta is an unexpected food option for a football watch party, but it’s so comforting and inexpensive that you can serve it without breaking the bank. Inspired by cacio e pepe, this pasta is topped with a herby toasted walnut mixture for a satisfying crunch.
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites
Many people love sweet potatoes, but they’re often too heavy to eat alone. These bacon-wrapped sweet potato bites are a unique way to enjoy this starch.
Reuben Sliders
These Reuben sandwiches are a classic, but they’re the perfect snack for a football watch party. A few slices of ham and cheese on a soft bun make them irresistible.
Chicken and Waffle Sliders
These sliders are the perfect combination of smoky fried chicken and sweet, fluffy waffle pieces for a delicious, unique game-day snack. They’re quick and easy to make, so you can spend more time catching up with your friends instead of cooking.
Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler
Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.
Comments / 0