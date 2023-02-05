11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.

Dips and Spreads

These easy dips are the perfect snack for a crowd, and they’re made in no time! From creamy spinach dip to sweet and smooth fruit dip, there’s something for everyone.

Homemade Guacamole

This classic Mexican dip is a must-have at any football watch party, and it’s easy to make with just a few ingredients. Add jalapenos if you like spicy and deliciously served with tortilla chips.

Cheesy Potato Chips

A big bowl of homemade chips is one of the most iconic game-day snack items. The recipe is simple to make, and they’re much healthier than store-bought varieties.

Mini Bacon Ranch Cheese Balls

This snack is perfect for a Super Bowl party because it’s easy to prepare, transport, and flavorful! It includes cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and a little ranch dressing. For a fun visual touch, you can stick pretzel sticks in these bite-size treats.

Glazed Kielbasa Pineapple Bites

These small snacks are made with pieces of kielbasa sausage and pineapple. They are a great snack option that can be made in advance and stored in the freezer for a quick, easy party snack.

Chicken and Waffle Sliders

These sliders are the perfect combination of savory fried chicken with sweet, fluffy waffle pieces for a memorable game-day treat. They’re quick and easy to make, and the best part is that they’re a lot more fun than traditional sliders!

Vegetarian Chili

Try this vegetarian chili for a hearty, healthy option for your Super Bowl party. It’s simple to make, has a hint of smokiness, and can be dressed up with toppings like avocado and tortilla chips.

Pasta Side

Pasta is an unexpected food option for a football watch party, but it’s so comforting and inexpensive that you can serve it without breaking the bank. Inspired by cacio e pepe, this pasta is topped with a herby toasted walnut mixture for a satisfying crunch.

Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites

Many people love sweet potatoes, but they’re often too heavy to eat alone. These bacon-wrapped sweet potato bites are a unique way to enjoy this starch.

Reuben Sliders

These Reuben sandwiches are a classic, but they’re the perfect snack for a football watch party. A few slices of ham and cheese on a soft bun make them irresistible.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.