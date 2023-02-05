11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.

1. That's My Dog in Katy

Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449

2. Good Dog Houston in Houston

Located in Houston, Texas, Good Dog Houston is a longtime purveyor of gourmet hot dogs. It started as a food truck and has since expanded to three locations. Good Dog is known for its elaborate flavor combinations and creative toppings. They start with a meaty, natural casing wiener and add housemade condiments and produce. It's a tasty combination. Good Dog Houston also offers signature salads, soups, and sandwiches. They're served on fresh, locally baked buns. They've earned top nods from Esquire, The Daily Meal, and Fox News. 903 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008

3. Yo, Dawg! Gourmet Hot Dogs in Houston

Located in Houston, Texas, http://www.yodawghouston.com/ is a family-owned food truck that serves unique hot dog creations. It is owned by brothers Chris and Josh Burrell. The restaurant offers up-front pricing and a wide variety of options. Customers can order online or through the Uber Eats app. They can review their orders before they are delivered. 8517 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77054

4. Chicago Hot Dogs in San Antonio

Located near McAllister Park, Chicago Hot Dogs in Texas serves a variety of no-frills, Chicago-style hot dogs and burgers. The menu includes traditional Chicago-style bites like Italian beef sandwiches, chili cheese dogs, gyros, and more. It also boasts a retail location, making it easy to grab a quick bite. 12914 Jones Maltsberger Rd #101, San Antonio, TX

5. Cowtown Dogs in Dallas

Despite its nickname as the world's barbecue capital, Dallas doesn't have a signature hot dog. It does, however, have a food truck devoted to the humble hunk of meat. The Cowtown Dog's menu is loaded with hot and spicy, along with some less-than-spicy varieties. 234 S Riverfront Blvd A, Dallas, TX 75207

6. Alamo Hot Dog Co. in San Antonio

Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, Alamo Hot Dog Co.'s quarter-pound kosher hot dog is a tasty treat for various palates. This is the place for you if you're in the mood for a delicious dog while enjoying a cold one. The menu includes different types of dogs, from the ol' all-beef to the fancypants bacon-wrapped quarter pounder. 111 W Crockett St. San Antonio, TX 78205

7. TJ's Dawg House in Richardson

Located at 501 S Plano Rd in Richardson, T.J.'s Dawg House Food Truck may not be the first place that comes to mind for a hot dog and slaw fix, but that doesn't mean it can't deliver some of the best hot dogs in town. TJ's uses a quarter pound of Vienna Beef and is known for its signature sport peppers. If you're a foodie and haven't tried it yet, it's worth the trip. Call 802-777-1541 for exact hours, Richardson, TX, United States, Texas

8. Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs in Arlington

Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs is a drive-thru restaurant. Its specialty is cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and bacon. This establishment was opened late last year by a father-son duo. The menu is filled with classic burgers and hot dogs, and the prices are appealing. 2502 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76013

9. Doggos in El Paso

Whether you are looking for a traditional Mexican meal or want something unique, Doggos in El Paso, Texas, has something for you. The menu includes Mexican-style hot dogs with bacon, Tortas, and Smoothies. It's also upfront on its prices and offers a comfortable atmosphere. In addition, you can order online or have it delivered by Uber Eats. 7046 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79915

10. Angry Dog in Dallas

Angry Dog is a famous burger and barbecue joint located in Deep Ellum. It's known for its all-beef hot dogs, beer, and wings. It has received numerous awards for its food and has been a Dallas institution for over 20 years. 2726 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226

11. Bangers Sausage House & Beer Garden in Austin

Located in the heart of the Rainey Street entertainment district in downtown Austin Texas, Bangers is an excellent destination for good food, drinks, and music. It offers a wide variety of craft beers and sausages. It has a beer garden and an off-leash dog park. Bangers Sausage House & Beer Garden is an excellent destination for lunch or brunch. It offers more than 100 beers on tap. Its sausage menu is almost as extensive as the beer selection. There are over thirty different varieties of sausages. 79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.