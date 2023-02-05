Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Photo by Laure Noverraz on Unsplash

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.

Bad Luck Bar

Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.

One of the bar's most exciting features is the "secret" entrance. To get in, patrons must call a number that leads to a hidden door. Once inside, guests must contact the to find out if a seat is available. The bar also features a selection of rare spirits.

The Sugar House

In historic Corktown, Sugar House has been a craft cocktail bar serving Detroiters since 2011. Since opening in 2011, the bar has become a staple of the city's craft cocktail scene. The bar features a unique, intimate atmosphere with a rich, century-old feel. The bar has a variety of whiskeys, spirits, and hand-made syrups. The bartenders are friendly and hospitable and love talking about their drinks. The bar also offers a two-hour mixology fundamentals class.

The bar features an expansive crystal chandelier and pink and gold booths. The bar also hosts live music on weekends. The bar offers a variety of whiskeys, including bourbons. They use local ingredients to make their spirits and make almost everything in small batches. The bar also offers a tasting room, so guests can try bourbons made by Two James Distillery.

The Shelby

Shelby is a cocktail bar with a difference in the basement of a ten-story office building. The bar features a bank vault that serves as seating. They have 12 to 16 craft cocktails planned for the future. They also serve charcuterie.

The aforementioned is a clarified milk punch involving infusing booze with fruit. The cocktail is considered to be the oldest. On the other hand, the old-fashioned is made with rum and a clarifying milk drink. It's also one of the most expensive cocktails on the menu. The best part about Shelby's craft cocktail bar is that it's located in a building that's been vacant for decades. That's how the bar and restaurant fit into the puzzle that is the Financial District's "old meets new" theme.

Ghostbar at the Whitney

The Whitney Ghost Bar is one of Detroit's best speakeasies in the historic Whitney Mansion. This elegant bar and restaurant offer a variety of delicious cocktails. It is also an excellent spot for dinner on Saturdays. The Whitney Ghost Bar is open from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and offers Happy Hour on Mondays to Fridays from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The Ghost Bar offers several themed rooms to complement your dining experience. For example, you can try your hand at the absinthe lounge. The bar also offers excellent food, wine, and local beer. You can also try the Witching Hour Martini, which includes Chambord and Valentine white blossom vodka. If you're feeling peckish, try the Evening Bar, which features Detroit-inspired dishes and artisan cocktails. The bar is also known for its sweet, seasonal cocktails.

Other Mentions

During Prohibition, speakeasy bars were a staple of the Michigan scene. Bringing together a classy and debonair touch, they embodied the old-time feel of a secret club. Detroit is home to several unique bars, each with a unique appeal.

One of the oldest Detroit bars, Nancy Whiskey Pub, has been serving cold beverages for over a century. With dim lighting and a simple tavern look, this place attracts guests looking for a comfortable night out.

Another historic bar, Ciff's Bell, opened during the Great Depression. It's considered a top jazz club and is renowned for its dirty martinis. The bar also features 1930's murals on the walls. Standby, a speakeasy in the Belt District, features DJs several nights a week. It also boasts a laid-back atmosphere and knowledgeable staff.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.