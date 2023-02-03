Providence, RI

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

East Coast Traveler

Photo byMChe LeeonUnsplash

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.

The Nordic Lodge in Charlestown

The Buffet at The Nordic Lodge in Charlestown, RI, offers a wide variety of dining choices for all guests. It is a family-run lakeside restaurant that features prime rib and seafood on the buffet. It is also known for its specialty desserts. The buffet is not cheap, but the variety is worth it. It's a fine dining experience that focuses on local and fresh ingredients. There is also a wide selection of other foods, including baked stuffed shrimp and Haagen-Dazs ice cream. Choose from over 40 different types of sushi and more than 100 hot entrees. You can even get a hibachi grill. You can also enjoy the entire bar. There's also a dessert bar. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly buffet or a romantic night out with your partner, there is a selection for everyone.

India Restaurant in Providence

Located in the heart of Providence, Taste of India Restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine. The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and offers a buffet lunch and weekend brunch. The restaurant also has a garden bar for dining outdoors during the summer. The Indian cuisine at this Providence restaurant is not only delicious but also full of healthy ingredients, so it is an excellent choice for a healthy meal. The menu at India Restaurant is updated to reflect a healthy approach to cooking Indian food. Chefs use locally-sourced ingredients to make authentic dishes, which are low in fat and cholesterol. You can also choose to dine on vegetarian and gluten-free items. The restaurant has a friendly atmosphere and offers several happy hour deals. Guests can also order brunch with Indian dishes, including biryani, pakoras, naan, and samosa.

Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown

The Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown, Rhode Islands, serves up standard Asian dishes and sushi alongside American comfort foods and desserts. The casual and unpretentious atmosphere allows diners to enjoy an enticing spread. The food is delicious, and the service is friendly and helpful. This Middletown, Rhode Island buffet offers Asian fusion cuisine and seafood dishes. It also has a full bar. You can watch Bollywood movies and belly dancers while eating at this restaurant. The India Restaurant has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and a Diner's Choice Award. The food is authentic and fresh, and the service is friendly.

Empire Buffet in Woonsocket

The Empire Buffet in Woonsocket is one of the many great places in Woonsocket to get some delicious Chinese food. It offers a variety of dishes that appeal to a broad range of tastes. You can find dishes with Chinese or Asian fusion cuisine and gluten-free and low-fat options. The restaurant is also family-friendly, and it can accommodate large groups of people. The menu at the Empire Buffet offers Chinese and American fare, seafood, and authentic Chinese noodle dishes. Guests can choose to eat in or take out their food, and there are plenty of free parking options. The restaurant is also clean and has professional service.

Lancellotta's Banquet in North Providence

Lancellotta's Banquet in North Providence, RI, is a family-friendly restaurant offering a delicious buffet. The venue also offers a takeaway menu for family-style dinners. The family-friendly atmosphere is perfect for special occasions like birthday or anniversary celebrations. Lancellotta's Banquet is an Italian restaurant that offers a wide selection of Italian fare for lunch and dinner. It offers two banquet halls and family-style dining. A full bar is also available. Guests will be impressed with the wide selection of foods and the old-world-style service. The restaurant features more than 250 items daily. Guests can enjoy over 40 types of sushi and more than 100 different hot entrees, including prime rib, steak, and oysters.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

