5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - There are several great options to get your fix of delicious Mexican food in Philadelphia. This list features restaurants like LMNO, Distrito, Juno Philadelphia, and Los Gallo's. Whether you are a foodie or just in the mood for a good taco, these places are guaranteed to deliver!

LMNO

LMNO is an art gallery and restaurant in Fishtown, Philadelphia. It's also a bookstore and lounge. LMNO's mission is to provide art-driven food and drinks that are delicious and unique. Their menu features Mexican-inspired tacos and other Latin-inspired foods. LMNO's menu features authentic Mexican dishes accompanied by drinks, art, and books. It is the perfect spot for art lovers, and you can take a break from eating by enjoying some art. The menu includes several creative dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options. If you want a good time, LMNO also offers a variety of communal tables and DJs.

LMNO is located on Palmer Street. The restaurant has outdoor seating that stretches across the front street and ends under the El. The restaurant's name, "LMNO," is a play on the letter "L," which everyone pronounces as a single word. LMNO showcases the work of local and international artists.

Los Gallo's

The colorful counter-serve line of Los Gallo's Tacos offers a wide variety of classic tacos with fillings and unique sauces This authentic Mexican restaurant serves various dishes, including traditional beef and chicken tacos. They also have a large selection of Mexican and American beverages. The portions are generous, and prices are competitive. The restaurant also offers traditional table sides of chips. If you're traveling on a budget, this is a good choice for a quick lunch or dinner.

PHILADELPHIA - The Mexican food served at Los Gallos is fresh and delicious. It's easy to order the tacos you want, and you'll be able to choose what fillings you want. The restaurant serves both hot and cold tacos. In addition to tacos, the restaurant also offers burritos and enchiladas. You can also bring your own alcohol to drink, making Los Gallo's one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia.

Distrito

The Philadelphia taco scene is diverse and varied. There are big-name chefs and greasy spoons serving tacos in every imaginable form. The borough of South Philadelphia is especially rich with Mexican immigrants from Puebla, and you're sure to find delicious tacos there. There isn't enough room to list all the places in the city that serve tacos, but here are some of the city's best. Distrito Tacos in Philadelphia offers a casual atmosphere with a diverse menu and a premium tequila bar. The restaurant serves carnitas, fish tacos, mushroom huarache, and more. In addition to tacos, Distrito also serves fresh fruit margaritas. It is also a great spot to host groups of all sizes, with plenty of seating for private parties.

Rosy's Taco Bar

Rosy's Taco Bar is a relaxed contemporary venue where you can enjoy tacos, quesadillas, and Mexican spirits. It's also a great spot for happy hour. Rosy's Taco Bar is located in the heart of Philly and is an excellent choice for your next Philadelphia date night. Rosy's Taco Bar in Philadelphia features a menu with authentic Mexican flavors. They also offer small plates and entrees. There's also an extensive drinks menu, which includes seasonal rotating margaritas and draft beer.

Revolution Taco

If you love Mexican food, Revolution Taco in Philadelphia is the place for you. You can try fresh tacos topped with delicious fillings like beef tongue, pork shoulder, and tofu. Its vegetarian tacos are also worth a try. The restaurant also has a BYOB policy, which means you can bring drinks. You'll be impressed by the unique fillings at this casual counter-serve taqueria. The casual, welcoming atmosphere is perfect for a quick lunch or an after-work treat. The menu is updated weekly, and you can try new fillings each time. The friendly staff is more than willing to share their recommendations.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.