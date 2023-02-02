Nutley, NJ

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHE5n_0kaRFYIT00
Photo byRiccardo BergaminionUnsplash

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.

Ninja Sushi in Nutley

If you're in the mood for Japanese food and fancy décor, check out Ninja Sushi in Nutley, NJ. The Japanese menu includes sushi, spicy rolls, shumai, and flija. You can also order drinks like bubble tea or iced green tea. Prices are reasonable, and the service is top-notch.

Kim's Sushi in West Orange

Kim's Sushi offers fresh, à la carte sushi and a BYOB environment. The warm, inviting atmosphere makes you feel like you're in Japan. The friendly, knowledgeable staff is eager to share their extensive knowledge of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant's menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarian options. The menu features traditional Japanese and Korean dishes and is complemented by an impressive selection of ice cream. There's also a perfectly cooked orange dessert. Kim's Sushi offers takeout as well. The staff is friendly and efficient, and the service is fast. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the decor is adorable.

Critics rated Kim's Sushi one of the best in NJ. The sushi is fresh, the servers are friendly, and the extras are always included. The prices are an outstanding balance between quality and quantity. While it's not the best sushi, it's the best sushi in town, so don't let the price fool you.

Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park

Kenko Sushi is one of the most famous Japanese joints in the area. This restaurant offers a variety of sushi rolls and also offers takeout options. The staff is friendly and helpful, and you can enjoy your meal in a casual atmosphere. You can also order a large variety of Japanese drinks, such as sake. Kenko Sushi is located in Lincoln Park, NJ, serving delicious Japanese fusion cuisine. The restaurant's chefs devote their time to ensuring every customer has a fantastic dining experience. Recently, the restaurant was ranked as the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey by The Daily Meal. Other honors include being named one of the top 100 restaurants by Yelp.

Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood

The Tokyo-inspired dining space at Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingwood has a variety of Japanese classics and a sushi bar. In addition to sushi, you can choose from the menu items like udon. A full bar is also available for drinks and cocktails. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The Fukuyoshis opened Sagami in 1974 and are now managed by their daughter, Chizuko. The restaurant began as a small food hut on the outskirts of Collingwood and has since grown into a fine Japanese restaurant in the Philadelphia area. Its growth is the story of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

Cherry Hill, NJ

3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're looking for a place to throw an axe, check out these Axe-Throwing spots in New Jersey. These include Bury the Hatchet in Cherry Hill, Stumpy's Hatchet House in Delran, Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken Township, and the Battle of the Axes, NJ, in Williamstown.

Read full story
Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheater - A Concert Under The Stars

COLORADO - Near Morrison, Colorado, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an incredible concert venue that will make you fall in love with the great outdoors. With fantastic acoustics, natural rock formations framing the stage, and breathtaking views of Denver from 6,450 feet above sea level, this concert experience should not be missed!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.

Read full story
13 comments
Fayetteville, AR

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.

Read full story
1 comments
Omaha, NE

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

What is Chicago-Style Pizza?

CHICAGO - Chicago-style pizza is a style of pizza that is popular in Chicago, Illinois. It is different from other pizzas because it has a thicker crust and a layer of cheese. It also has a lot of toppings like mushrooms, green peppers, and pepperoni.

Read full story
1 comments
Guilford, CT

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.

Read full story
6 comments
Wilmington, DE

5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware

DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:

Read full story
Nashville, TN

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers

PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.

Read full story
Hawaii State

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii

HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona

ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California

CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.

Read full story
31 comments

11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.

Read full story
Houston, TX

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.

Read full story
10 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy