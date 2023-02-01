5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland

Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

La Malinche in Silver Spring, MD

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.

Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo, MD

In the upper Marlboro neighborhood of Maryland, Jasper's is an American restaurant with a decent drink selection and an impressive menu. As you may expect, the food is not bad either. The restaurant also offers a large happy hour selection and free wireless internet to boot. The restaurant has a nice-looking interior, and it's a good choice for families with kids. There's even a kids' menu to boot. The price is on par with other eateries in the neighborhood. Jasper's has a grand brunch buffet that's worth a visit.

George Martin’s Grillfire in Hanover, MD

Located inside the hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover, Maryland, this quaint eatery has something for everyone. Aside from breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this taqueria dispenses cocktails, burgers, and grub. Their selection of craft beers is also quite impressive, as is their selection of micro-brewed brews. The best part is they're open on weekends and accept reservations. If you're in the mood for some old-fashioned pampering, make a reservation and enjoy a night off from the stresses of everyday life.

Rudy’s Mediterranean Grill in Columbia, MD

Located in Columbia, Maryland, Rudy's serves the best of both worlds, Mediterranean and American cuisine. Rudy's is open for breakfast all day and lunch around eleven a.m. In addition to traditional American fare, the restaurant boasts a large selection of delectable dishes, including Greek and Turkish cuisine and Italian specialties. As a bonus, you can also order from the restaurant's extensive takeout menu. For more information on Rudy's, check out the restaurant's website.

Firestone’s Culinary Tavern in Frederick, MD

Located in the historic district of Frederick, Maryland, Firestone's Culinary Tavern is a friendly neighborhood gathering place. Serving an upscale bistro menu, the restaurant's staff is dedicated to quality and community involvement. Kim Firestone, the grandson of Harvey Firestone, runs the restaurant. She opened Firestone's Culinary Tavern in 1999 after purchasing Donnelly's Irish Pub, a longtime Frederick staple. The restaurant quickly gained popularity, and Firestone purchased the adjacent building. Today, Firestone's Culinary Tavern offers a menu of casually elegant dishes prepared by a kitchen staff with many years of experience. The restaurant also offers an array of fine wines.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.