5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis

MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."

J Smug's GastroPit

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts.

The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its service is fast and affordable. It also offers a comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant has received a five-star rating on Facebook from its customers. It has a small but thriving takeout business.

Sharpshooter's Pit & Grill

Sharpshooter's Pit & Smokehouse is a Saint Louis classic that serves a delicious variety of classic barbecue options. The menu includes meat sandwiches, platters, and sides. Meat lovers will appreciate the steaks, pork chops, and chicken wings, as well as the tasty sides and sauces. The restaurant is known for its friendly staff and great service. It offers affordable meals and a relaxing atmosphere.

Sharpshooter's Pit & Smokehouse is located inside StL SharpShooter, the city's largest indoor shooting range. The restaurant features smoked meats daily. The restaurant closes when the smoked meats are sold out. Range members get a 15% discount on food. Guests can order takeout or delivery and enjoy various daily specials.

Pappy's Smokehouse

Pappy's Smokehouse is the place to go if you're in the mood for some good wood-smoked Memphis barbecue. This down-home barbecue joint serves delicious smoked meats in an informal setting. Guests can order from the counter or dine at a table.

The restaurant is popular amongst celebrities and foodies alike. The menu includes a full slab of ribs, two smoked sandwiches, a quarter chicken, and four sides. It is also an award-winning restaurant that's perfect for any celebration. Whether you're holding a graduation party, a rehearsal dinner, or an off-site business meeting, Pappy's Smokehouse is a perfect choice.

The restaurant has locations in Kirkwood, O'Fallon, and Ballwin. The ribs are slow-smoked for up to 10 hours. The menu also includes mac and cheese topped with alligator meat. Pappy's Smokehouse has received multiple awards for ribs, and the new restaurant has a vast bourbon selection.

BBQ Saloon

BBQ eats are the focus at this industrial-style restaurant. You'll be served a wide variety of BBQ dishes and whiskeys, and you can enjoy the casual atmosphere in the relaxed setting. The restaurant offers outdoor dining and a full bar. There are also live music events throughout the year.

The food at BBQ Saloon is excellent, and the side dishes are a nice touch. You can order bourbon-soaked baked beans or cole slaw, loaded with bacon and brown sugar. You'll also love the yogurt base and blueberries in the cole slaw. The atmosphere at BBQ Saloon is cozy and inviting, with a reasonable price tag. It's also known for its exemplary service. The service was fast, but we did have to wait a while for the meats to marinate.

Smoking Barrels BBQ.

Smoking Barrels is a family-owned barbecue restaurant in the South Saint Louis City neighborhood. It's owned and operated by Fernando Ordonez and Dennis Machado. Smoking Barrels offers food delivery, pick-up, and catering. The restaurant's menu features smoked meats, grilled vegetables, and homemade bbq sauce.

Smoking Barrels BBQ in Saint Louis is a traditional, down-home barbecue restaurant. The barbecue is cooked to perfection and comes with a side of coleslaw. Smoking Barrels is a local favorite and is available for delivery or pick-up. The staff is friendly and accommodating, and the food is reasonably priced.

You can also order Smoking Barrels BBQ in Saint Louis through Uber Eats, a popular food delivery service. This service allows you to order food online and then deliver it to your door. You can also review orders on the app before they arrive.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.