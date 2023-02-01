Saint Louis, MO

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis

East Coast Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBxIn_0kYtvgpx00
Photo byLuis AlemanonUnsplash

MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."

J Smug's GastroPit

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts.

The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its service is fast and affordable. It also offers a comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant has received a five-star rating on Facebook from its customers. It has a small but thriving takeout business.

Sharpshooter's Pit & Grill

Sharpshooter's Pit & Smokehouse is a Saint Louis classic that serves a delicious variety of classic barbecue options. The menu includes meat sandwiches, platters, and sides. Meat lovers will appreciate the steaks, pork chops, and chicken wings, as well as the tasty sides and sauces. The restaurant is known for its friendly staff and great service. It offers affordable meals and a relaxing atmosphere.

Sharpshooter's Pit & Smokehouse is located inside StL SharpShooter, the city's largest indoor shooting range. The restaurant features smoked meats daily. The restaurant closes when the smoked meats are sold out. Range members get a 15% discount on food. Guests can order takeout or delivery and enjoy various daily specials.

Pappy's Smokehouse

Pappy's Smokehouse is the place to go if you're in the mood for some good wood-smoked Memphis barbecue. This down-home barbecue joint serves delicious smoked meats in an informal setting. Guests can order from the counter or dine at a table.

The restaurant is popular amongst celebrities and foodies alike. The menu includes a full slab of ribs, two smoked sandwiches, a quarter chicken, and four sides. It is also an award-winning restaurant that's perfect for any celebration. Whether you're holding a graduation party, a rehearsal dinner, or an off-site business meeting, Pappy's Smokehouse is a perfect choice.

The restaurant has locations in Kirkwood, O'Fallon, and Ballwin. The ribs are slow-smoked for up to 10 hours. The menu also includes mac and cheese topped with alligator meat. Pappy's Smokehouse has received multiple awards for ribs, and the new restaurant has a vast bourbon selection.

BBQ Saloon

BBQ eats are the focus at this industrial-style restaurant. You'll be served a wide variety of BBQ dishes and whiskeys, and you can enjoy the casual atmosphere in the relaxed setting. The restaurant offers outdoor dining and a full bar. There are also live music events throughout the year.

The food at BBQ Saloon is excellent, and the side dishes are a nice touch. You can order bourbon-soaked baked beans or cole slaw, loaded with bacon and brown sugar. You'll also love the yogurt base and blueberries in the cole slaw. The atmosphere at BBQ Saloon is cozy and inviting, with a reasonable price tag. It's also known for its exemplary service. The service was fast, but we did have to wait a while for the meats to marinate.

Smoking Barrels BBQ.

Smoking Barrels is a family-owned barbecue restaurant in the South Saint Louis City neighborhood. It's owned and operated by Fernando Ordonez and Dennis Machado. Smoking Barrels offers food delivery, pick-up, and catering. The restaurant's menu features smoked meats, grilled vegetables, and homemade bbq sauce.

Smoking Barrels BBQ in Saint Louis is a traditional, down-home barbecue restaurant. The barbecue is cooked to perfection and comes with a side of coleslaw. Smoking Barrels is a local favorite and is available for delivery or pick-up. The staff is friendly and accommodating, and the food is reasonably priced.

You can also order Smoking Barrels BBQ in Saint Louis through Uber Eats, a popular food delivery service. This service allows you to order food online and then deliver it to your door. You can also review orders on the app before they arrive.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Explore the East Coast of The United States, Your Resource for Travel, Food, News, and More.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from East Coast Traveler

11 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Party Snacks

The Super Bowl is a big event, and it’s the perfect time to serve snacks that will keep guests happy and full. Whether you’re hosting a party, tailgating before the game, or having friends over to watch the game, these delicious finger foods and easy appetizers will ensure your get-together is a success.

Read full story
Houston, TX

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?

What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.

Read full story
Maryland State

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!

Read full story
5 comments
Providence, RI

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.

Read full story
7 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Spa's in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's essential to find the one that will suit your needs and budget.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Visiting Baltimore With Dogs

BALTIMORE - A great way to enjoy the city with your dog is to go on a harbor tour. The Baltimore Harbor is seven miles long, and you can take your pup along on a boat ride. You can also take your dog to Bengies Drive-In Theater, which has the giant screen in the US. Be sure to leash your dog and keep it on a short leash at all times.

Read full story
Clarksdale, MS

The Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, MS

MISSISSIPPI - Visiting Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is a great way to experience the city's rich blues history. The area was home to Robert Johnson, a famous blues singer, and songwriter. His music influenced Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton.

Read full story
Austin, TX

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - There are several great options to get your fix of delicious Mexican food in Philadelphia. This list features restaurants like LMNO, Distrito, Juno Philadelphia, and Los Gallo's. Whether you are a foodie or just in the mood for a good taco, these places are guaranteed to deliver!

Read full story
Nutley, NJ

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.

Read full story
12 comments
Maryland State

5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?

Read full story
2 comments

8 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

Whether hosting a Super Bowl party this year or having friends over for the big game, a good spread of tasty food is essential. And there are so many easy foods you can make to impress your guests, whether they’re football fans or not!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 of Our Favorite Chocolate Spots in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Where to Get Your Chocolate Fix in Philadelphia? You must stop by one of these Philadelphia landmarks if you love the chocolate and the city. These shops offer hand-molded, filled, and other goodies.

Read full story

Disney Celebrates 100 Years of Magic

ORLANDO, FL - The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of magic and will be a party. It's the biggest celebration ever, spanning all company divisions. The world's most extensive entertainment empire is celebrating its centennial in 2023 with new attractions, nighttime spectaculars at the theme parks, travel museum exhibits, and even a new animated feature film dedicated to a century of the company's animation legacy. The events are a tribute to Walt Disney and his vision for the company. With five theme parks and cruise ships, a thriving movie studio, and a vast array of television shows and films.

Read full story
2 comments
Wheeling, WV

8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina

WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy