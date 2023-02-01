5 of Our Favorite Chocolate Spots in Philadelphia

Photo by Tetiana Bykovets on Unsplash

Philadelphia, PA - Where to Get Your Chocolate Fix in Philadelphia? You must stop by one of these Philadelphia landmarks if you love the chocolate and the city. These shops offer hand-molded, filled, and other goodies.

Philadelphia is home to some of the country's best Chocolate Shops Philadelphia, and the city has more than a few. Look no further than the local candy shops if you're craving a sweet treat. This best Philadelphia guide highlights some of the city's sweet spots. The rich and authentic food and the staff is friendly and welcoming. You'll enjoy visiting one of the most historic cities in America.

Max Brenner

This place is a chocolate paradise in Philadelphia. This place is known for its dessert crepes and dessert waffles. You can also get a chocolate milkshake or even order a chocolate pizza. They have a delicious range of choices, including gluten-free options. You can find your chocolate fix at any one of these stores. Moreover, you can even get a free drink if you go to Max Brenner's. The food is worth the trip.

Lore's Chocolates in Philadelphia

The chocolate shop is a landmark in Philadelphia. Visit Lore's Chocolatier for delicious hand-molded, filled and dipped confections. Its hand-molded, hand-dipped, and decorated creations will make you want to return. Here you'll find many tasty treats to take home. It's a must-visit for any candy lover. 34 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Marcie Blaine

A delicious box of Philadelphia-themed treats will surely make someone smile, whether it's to send a gift for a birthday, anniversary, or a new job. Handcrafted chocolates in creative flavors made on-site with locally sourced ingredients. 108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Shane Confectionery

The Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia is located on Market Street in the City Center. Its founders established it in 1911 and continue to make chocolates and confections today. The factory is located in a restored historic building. It offers a variety of sweets and chocolates. It also has a gift shop that sells locally made-items. The location is also charming and convenient. It is known for its excellent quality and prices.

Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House

Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House is an institution in Philadelphia. This coffee house is a stalwart of the Italian Market with two decades of history. The cafe's espresso drinks and drinkable dark roast are unbeatable, and you can even get biscotti and gelato to complement your espresso. It also offers a wide range of signature Italian chocolates.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.