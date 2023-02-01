Disney Celebrates 100 Years of Magic

Photo by PAN XIAOZHEN on Unsplash

ORLANDO, FL - The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of magic and will be a party. It's the biggest celebration ever, spanning all company divisions.

The world's most extensive entertainment empire is celebrating its centennial in 2023 with new attractions, nighttime spectaculars at the theme parks, travel museum exhibits, and even a new animated feature film dedicated to a century of the company's animation legacy. The events are a tribute to Walt Disney and his vision for the company. With five theme parks and cruise ships, a thriving movie studio, and a vast array of television shows and films.

Here's how you can celebrate the magic of Disney with fun souvenirs and gifts for your home.

A commemorative tumbler and straw from Starbucks combine an all-over raised geometric platinum design with the Disney World logo and Mickey Mouse for a unique way to ring on occasion. Add a soft fleece throw featuring the Disney Studios logo embroidered in sparkling attire. You've got yourself a perfect souvenir of this milestone year.

Merchandise from the Disney100 Platinum Collection is now available on shopDisney, including this exclusive pair of Minnie Ears made with glittering lurex and Sketchbook Ornaments with classic designs of fan-favorite characters. You can also find fun items to bring your Disney magic home, like collectible medallions, pressed pennies, and a tee with a commemorative Mickey Mouse silhouette.

In addition, there's also a brand-new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit short released earlier this month. This short brings back Oswald for the occasion. It is an homage to the beloved character created by Disney's namesake founder and his team in 1923.

Disney-MGM Studios has also reimagined its signature Magic Happens Parade to include a new musical score. As well as the return of a 122-foot-tall Mickey's Sorcerer's Hat as a focal point of the show.

As the cavalcade of custom-built classic cars rolls through the park, composers Gordon Goodwin and Greg Smith take inspiration from Walt's 43-year filmmaking career. Also, look for music ranging from songs representing characters like Mickey Mouse and the Muppets to "Star Wars."

To honor their creative visions for the past century, Disney will share some of the countless memories they've helped create on Twitter using #ShareTheWonder and hashtags such as #Disney100. The posts will spotlight fans' favorite moments from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Fox movies.

A new, never-before-seen documentary will explore the company's history from its beginning in 1923 until it reaches the present day. Rather than retell the stories of Disney's first hundred years, this film will focus on the values and philosophies that have guided it throughout its journey.

This documentary will feature never-before-seen footage from the company's archives and interviews with key figures in the company's history. Among them are the company's creator Walt Disney, who founded the studio in 1923, and Roy O. Disney, who served as the company's president from its inception until his death.

Written By William Zimmerman IV - Editor and Writer for The East Coast Traveler

Sources used in this article are The East Coast Traveler and used Wikipedia and establishments websites for information about individuals and places.